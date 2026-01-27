Kim Mulkey Reveals LSU’s Locker Room X-Factor After 89–60 Win vs Florida

The LSU Tigers have outperformed all but two teams this season. Firmly placed in the nation’s top ten, Kim Mulkey’s team beat the Florida Gators in an emphatic 89-60 blowout win. If you’re wondering what’s going on inside the locker room to fuel such performances, the head coach has finally revealed the answer. It has nothing to do with basketball.

“I think we’ve had a blessed year thus far, other than the two losses, a last-second shot, and two buckets at Vandy,” Mulkey said, reflecting on the 19-2 season. “I mean, that’s three buckets. I don’t even know what our record is. I know we’ve lost two games. I would say what this team does at LSU in the five years I’ve been here is they honestly do things together off the court, and they really, really have a chemistry that is very unselfish.”

Imago Jada Richard 30, LSU Tigers Women’s Basketball take on the Florida Gators in Baton Rouge, LA. Monday, Jan. 26, 2026.

“They want to all play now, but it’s not destructive in any way,” Mulkey added. “I’ve never seen them get too high. I’ve never seen them get too low. I’ve seen them do extra on their own. Extra in the film room, extra on the court. Yeah, I got a lot of depth. I’ve got a lot of depth. A lot of weapons. I do. And if you look at the ages of them, some are pretty young. This is their first time to go out there and do that.”

Mulkey’s confidence is backed up by her team’s performance on the court. In their game against the Gators, they showcased exactly what she meant by “a lot of weapons,” as four different Tigers players reached double figures.

Jada Richard led the way with 20 points.

MiLaysia Fulwiley added 15 points.

Amiya Joyner chipped in with 14 points.

Mikaylah Williams finished with 12 points.

In the previous game, the Tigers cruised past the Texas A&M Aggies by 44 points despite off nights from Flau’jae Johnson and Williams. Yet they still won because five other players scored in double figures. That’s a luxury only a few teams possess this deep into the season.

When it comes to their young stars, sophomore Richard has grown into a reliable scoring option, averaging 8.5 points per game, while freshmen like ZaKiyah Johnson have contributed from the first day, scoring 10.4 points and securing 5.7 rebounds per game.

What’s next for Kim Mulkey and the Tigers?

The Tigers are 5-2 in the SEC. Their only losses so far came in consecutive games against the No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats and the No. 12 Vanderbilt Commodores.

Johnson leads the team in scoring at 14.5 points per game, while Williams dishes out a team-high 4.0 assists. Fulwiley anchors the defense, averaging a team-best 3.6 steals and 1.1 blocks.

The Tigers are effortlessly scoring 99.5 points per game while holding opponents to just 56.8.

Next up, the Tigers will play against the Arkansas Razorbacks on January 29, a game ESPN predicts to be in their favor by 99%. Following that, they will lock horns with:

No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide on February 1.

No. 4 Texas Longhorns on February 5.

Auburn Tigers on February 8.

With high-ranked games coming up, the Tigers already have good chemistry and contributions from the entire roster, looking every bit like a contender in March.