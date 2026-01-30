Kim Mulkey Spots a MiLaysia Fulwiley Issue LSU Can’t Ignore After Win Vs. Arkansas

The Kim Mulkey-led LSU Tigers continue to look like one of the most dangerous teams in the country. They are stacking wins with the kind of depth and offensive firepower that makes them a nightmare for opponents. Even on nights when everything isn’t perfectly sharp, they still find ways to take control of the game.

Just take their latest win over Arkansas, for example.

While they won the game 92-70, the head coach wasn’t interested in letting the final score hide the details. Because for LSU, the standard isn’t simply winning, it’s cleaning up the areas that could cost them when the stakes rise.

And that’s exactly why Mulkey delivered a pointed message about one of her most electric young guards – MiLaysia Fulwiley.

In her postgame remarks, the Tigers’ coach acknowledged that Fulwiley’s shooting night wasn’t ideal, but made it clear that her bigger concern came elsewhere. “I don’t like that she was two for nine. I don’t like that (Amiya Joyner) was two for seven, but I got to go back and look at the shots. Well, we all know the miss layup. That’s basketball. It happens. What I start with MiLaysia is turnovers. She had four turnovers tonight. That’s important. That’s really important, ” Kim Mulkey said.

Imago MiLaysia Fulwiley 23, LSU Tigers Women’s Basketball take on the Florida Gators in Baton Rouge, LA. Monday, Jan. 26, 2026.

Fulwiley’s talent has never been the question. Her speed, creativity, and ability to break defenses make her one of the most exciting guards in the country. But as the Tigers’ head coach emphasized, everyone can have a bad day when it comes to scoring, but turnovers are non-negotiable.

Against the Razorbacks, she committed four turnovers, and this season has already had outings with as many as five. Moreover, across her three college seasons, spanning her freshman and sophomore years at South Carolina and now her junior year at LSU, she is averaging a career-high 2.1 turnovers per game.

So, it’s understandable why Mulkey wants Fulwiley to address that issue. And if someone really knows how to separate noise from what really needs to be done to get better, it’s Coach Mulkey.

“The flow of the game, do we have the lead? What’s the lead? Is she at the point, or do I have her at the off-guard? Where do I need to have her right now? Who does she need to be guarding at? Those are all things that we have to do as a coaching staff in making decisions. And I think she’s grown. I think she’s come a long way,” the HC said. “Some of the things she does you do live with, but not until you continue to make her better in certain areas. You don’t just look the other way and let it cost you a game. You be a little bit patient with her, but you make sure you tell her it’s got to get better. Got to do better there.”

And that’s MiLaysia Fulwiley for you. She’s the X-factor. She changes the complexion of games. She won’t drop 20-plus points every night, and yes, there will be mistakes and areas still left to refine. But when Fulwiley is rolling, the Tigers become incredibly tough to beat.

She knows it, too. “I feel like it’s been going good,” Fulwiley said a few days back. “I mean, not perfect. Not the way I probably would want it to. But I’m getting better.”

The challenge now for Mulkey and her staff is figuring out how to consistently put Fulwiley in positions where she can deliver that kind of offensive punch. And while they work toward that balance, turnovers remain the area Mulkey will continue to demand improvement.

With March approaching fast, Fulwiley’s growth in those small but critical moments may end up being one of the biggest factors in how far LSU can go.

Kim Mulkey-led LSU v/s Arkansas: Game Overview

With this win under their belt, LSU secured its sixth straight win, improving the Tigers to 20–2 overall and 6–2 in SEC play, while Arkansas continued to struggle, falling 11–11 overall and 0–7 in conference play.

After a tightly contested first half, the No. 6 team took full control after the break, rolling past Arkansas 92–70. The Tigers led just 36–33 at halftime before erupting for 56 points in the second half, turning a close game into a comfortable win. Freshman Grace Knox, Jada Richard, Kate Koval, and ZaKiyah Johnson all joined the scoring surge, giving LSU consistent production across the lineup.

Koval, in particular, controlled the glass all night, pulling down a season-high 15 rebounds to record her sixth double-double of the year.

Imago November 04, 2025: LSU s Kate Koval 13 is introduced to the crowd prior to NCAA, College League, USA Women s Basketball game action between the Houston Christian Huskies and the LSU Tigers at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, LA. /CSM Baton Rouge USA – ZUMAc04_ 20251104_zma_c04_143 Copyright: xJonathanxMailhesx

Flau’jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams paced LSU with 17 points apiece, while Taleyah Jones led Arkansas with a game-high 23. Jenna Lawrence chipped in 12 points for the Razorbacks, with Bonnie Deas and Maria Anais Rodriguez adding 11 each.

Now, for their next game, Kim Mulkey’s Tigers will play against the No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide on February 1st. A game predicted to be in favor of the Tigers with 93.6% by ESPN. Arkansas, meanwhile, faces Kentucky, another tough opponent, as they look to secure the first conference win.