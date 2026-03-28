Kim Mulkey Takes Jab at Reporters Over Will Wade’s $30M LSU Return

In the middle of March Madness, when every second is supposed to belong to the court, Kim Mulkey created a moment that had nothing to do with basketball. It didn’t take a press conference or a headline statement. Just a hallway, a passing glance, and a line that instantly cut through the noise surrounding LSU.

Ahead of LSU’s Sweet 16 matchup against Duke, Mulkey delivered a pointed jab at two reporters in Sacramento, referencing the biggest off-court story tied to the program this week.

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“Oh, it’s Will Wade’s favorite reporters.” That moment, caught on video and posted March 28, landed less than 24 hours after Mulkey had already shut down questions about Wade’s return. “I’m just gonna focus on my team.” That contrast is what made it matter. She didn’t engage when asked directly. Then she acknowledged it anyway, on her terms. And in doing so, Mulkey didn’t just deflect the noise. She controlled it.

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Because LSU’s decision to bring Wade back on a reported seven-year deal worth more than $30 million has dominated conversation around the program. The hire came just days earlier, on March 26, after LSU moved on from Matt McMahon and turned back to a coach whose first tenure ended in controversy.

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LSU fired Wade in 2022 following NCAA violations tied to the widely reported “strong-ass offer” scandal, one of the most scrutinized moments in recent college basketball history. Since then, he rebuilt his reputation through stops at McNeese and NC State, including a 20-14 season and NCAA Tournament appearance before returning to Baton Rouge.

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So when Mulkey made that comment, it wasn’t random. Those reporters had been closely tied to coverage of Wade’s saga, which adds a layer of intent behind the jab. However, this is also consistent with Mulkey’s broader pattern.

She has built a reputation for handling media attention in her own way, whether that means shutting down narratives or addressing them indirectly. Earlier this month, she pushed back hard against media scrutiny tied to an unpublished story, even threatening legal action. At the same time, she has previously spoken positively about Wade, noting the respect he showed her when she arrived at LSU.

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That balance matters here. This was not an emotional reaction. It was controlled, calculated, and very much in line with how she navigates pressure. Meanwhile, the broader LSU picture only amplifies the moment.

Wade’s return does not exist in isolation. It signals a program willing to embrace controversy if it leads to competitive upside. It also places LSU at the center of the college sports conversation, with a coaching group that now includes multiple high-profile, polarizing figures. For Mulkey, though, the timing could not have been more delicate. Her team was in the middle of a Sweet 16 run, and any distraction carried real consequences.

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LSU’s Tournament Run Ends as On-Court Reality Takes Over

Once the ball tipped against Duke, the noise disappeared. Execution took over, and LSU came up just short. The Tigers lost 87-85 in a Sweet 16 thriller on March 27, with Duke’s Ashlon Jackson hitting a buzzer-beating three-pointer to end the game. That final shot capped a night where LSU spent most of the game playing from behind.

Duke controlled the early stretches, outscoring LSU in both the first and second quarters while building a double-digit lead. Rebounding issues and defensive lapses gave the Blue Devils repeated second-chance opportunities, forcing LSU into a constant uphill climb.

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Still, LSU responded. MiLaysia Fulwiley delivered a career-high 28 points, and Mikaylah Williams added 22, powering a late surge that flipped the game. LSU even took an 85-84 lead with under 10 seconds remaining, putting them on the brink of a dramatic comeback.

Then came the final possession.

Imago January 26, 2026: LSU Head Coach Kim Mulkey takes a minute to talk to MiLaysia Fulwiley 23 during NCAA, College League, USA Women s Basketball game action between the Florida Gators and the LSU Tigers at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, LA. /CSM Baton Rouge USA – ZUMAc04_ 20260126_zma_c04_033 Copyright: xJonathanxMailhesx

With under three seconds left, Duke inbounded the ball, and Jackson found just enough space beyond the arc to deliver the dagger. One shot decided everything. As a result, Mulkey’s hallway jab quickly became a footnote to a much bigger outcome.

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Yet it still reveals something important about this moment for LSU. The program is entering a phase where attention will not just come from wins and losses. Wade’s return guarantees that. The transfer portal and NIL battles that follow will only intensify it.

Mulkey understood that in real time. She chose not to engage publicly when asked. Then she acknowledged it without giving it power. Now, with LSU’s season over, that balance becomes harder to maintain. Because moving forward, the noise is no longer something she can sidestep during a tournament run. It becomes part of the program’s reality.

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And based on how this week unfolded, she already knows exactly how she plans to handle it.