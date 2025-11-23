Kiyan Anthony Makes Feelings Clear on Upholding Father’s Legacy and Added Pressure 

Carmelo Anthony is arguably the best player in Syracuse history. Anthony delivered the program’s only National Championship in 2003 and was drafted at No.3, only two spots behind LeBron James, and went on to have a celebrated NBA career. Now, his son Kiyan Anthony follows in his footsteps at Syracuse.

After graduating from high school as the 36th-ranked player in the 2025 ESPN 100, Kiyan Anthony arrived on the same court that his father once made his playground. Now, it is the weight of his father’s No.15 jersey, retired by the program in 2013, that he carries with him.

“I feel it every day. Just coming to practice. I feel it in the games. I feel it before the games, it’s kind of just something I embraced and got comfortable with. Being comfortable being uncomfortable,” Anthony said in an interview on ‘The Field Of 68:After Dark’ .

Getty LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 11: Carmelo Anthony (L) and his son Kiyan Anthony attend a game between the Orlando Magic and the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2022 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 11, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In his first four college outings, the 6-foot-5 guard has averaged 14.8 points shooting at a 54.8% clip and 38.5% from behind the three-point line, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 26.8 minutes per game. Anthony has led the Orange to a 4-0 start, but it’s just the beginning of his journey. Kiyan further explained how he keeps his mind away from the legacy of his father.

“So whenever I feel like it’s a new scenario for me, new situation, I kind of just dive into, what I did before, just trying to find places to be comfortable and keep my mind right and kind of just stay off the internet, the media, and all the other opinions, cuz, that doesn’t really drop, you know, positive. So, you just got to keep a level head and just keep working, keep your head down, keep going,” Anthony added.

Following in the footsteps of a superstar athlete parent is no small task. Social media takes its toll. Take the example of a young, emerging talent like Bronny James, son of LeBron James. He has been challenged to play in the shadow set by his GOAT father. Bronny was heavily criticized after being drafted by the Lakers, the same franchise as his father, with words like ‘incompetence’ and ‘nepotism’ making the rounds.

Even Carmelo Anthony has spoken about the new age, saying:

“I’m glad I don’t have to deal with what you have to deal with, from a media standpoint,” he told his son, adding how everyone these days has some criticism to offer. “Everyone in the world is a columnist, a beat writer, or a journalist. I’m glad I didn’t have to deal with that”.

Well, yes, succeeding in the same program as your father magnifies the criticism. Even Cameron Boozer, one of the predicted 2026 top picks, has the same pressure with his father being Carlos Boozer. It’s inevitable. The only option is to completely ignore it like Kiyan. If Anthony can successfully keep the noise on the outside, he might fulfill his potential as an NBA-level talent.

Kiyan Anthony Preparing To Enter The 2027 NBA Draft

Kiyan Anthony was included in a way-too-early 2027 mock draft. Bleacher Report writer Jonathan Wasserman predicted the Cleveland Cavaliers would select Kiyan with the No. 28 overall pick.

“Kiyan Anthony — son of Carmelo Anthony — has enough 2-guard size and three-level scoring skills for scouts to detect long-term pro potential,” Wasserman wrote. However, the bigger question is whether Anthony will try to follow the fast-track path his father carved out.

“I’ve trusted everything he (his father) told me up to this point. And it’s worked. It’s worked for me tremendously. So, if he tells me, I got to come back, you know, do a couple things better, get critique a little few things, then I’ll definitely come back and, try my best to get out of there next year,” he said.

The talent needs some sharpening, and his father knows Kiyan the best. Carmelo has literally gone through the same thing as a player. However, Kiyan is still aiming to join the league in 2027.

“But definitely, I’m looking at two years max. and you know whatever happens this year will definitely teach me if I have to come back and then next year you know I’ll know what to do as soon as I step in here,” he said.

A lot can change in two years. The versatile shotmaking and change of speed, getting into his pull-up and float game around the key, are qualities to build on. His footwork has already improved from his high school days, and his commitment to defense to start his college career is also attractive to scouts.

The spotlight will be upon him when Syracuse faces No.2 Houston next and then No. 24 Kansas, which includes fellow freshman Darryn Peterson. If he can impress under the brightest lights, the conversation will quickly shift from his father to his basketball.