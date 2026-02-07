Former NBA G League Player Announces Official Visit to Maryland

In a year that has seen an abundance of former NBA, Euroleague, and G-League athletes return to college basketball, another new name has emerged into the spotlight of a certain Kyree Walker. Apparently, Walker will be in Maryland on February 11th, which he personally shared with On3, on an official visit, making it likely we will see him play for the Terrapins in the coming months.

Kyree Walker’s story is quite unconventional. The 25-year-old made his name as a freshman in high school, earning MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year at Moreau Catholic (CA). Looked upon as a five-star recruit, Walker originally committed to Arizona State in 2017 but reopened his recruitment in 2018. However, he never ended up joining the college program.

Instead, Walker chose to skip college to prepare for the NBA draft with Chameleon BX, a training program in California. Kyree Walker would, unfortunately, go undrafted in the 2021 NBA draft and had to settle for joining the NBA Summer League, playing for the Washington Wizards.

Soon after, he made his foray into the G League and joined up with the Capital City Go-Go. He’s since played overseas in Greece, Canada, and Mongolia, giving him quite a lot of international experience.

Now it remains to be seen what he can do to change the fate of the Terrapins, who can’t seem to find their way out of the loss column, if he chooses to join them officially.

Maryland’s Despair Continues As It Is On A Four-Game Losing Streak

Maryland has a lot of problems going on at the moment, which is making the team incapable of getting things right. Right from poor shooting efficiency, weak ball movement, nothing seems to go their way. A 1-10 conference record clearly indicates how bad things are, which has pushed them to the bottom of the Big Ten conference.

After losing against Illinois, Michigan State, and Purdue, Maryland lost their last game against Ohio State (82-62). But that seemed inevitable to be fair. When you’re shooting at .404% from the field compared to opponents’ .477%, there is a major gap in scoring efficiency.

Maryland also averages only 10.4 assists per game, showing poor ball movement and a lack of offensive flow. Then you add the defensive shortcomings, and well, you have a recipe for disaster.

As opponents are scoring 79.8 pts per game against Maryland, the Terrapins are shooting at 72.0, which needs to improve. The rebounding is even, however, at 35,0 but that needs to get better if Maryland wants to compensate for the other weak aspects of their game.

Buzz Williams is also early in his years at Maryland and is working with an entirely new staff. Adjusting to new systems and culture has clearly been difficult, and that is visible from how the team has been faring so far.

The competition is brutal, especially in a conference that hosts heavyweights like Michigan, Illinois, Nebraska, Michigan State, and Purdue, and you have to be ready from the get-go, or else everything crumbles down like a stack of dominoes.

So Maryland needs to up the ante a bit before the regular season ends. The team starts hot, but all of a sudden fizzles out, leading to cold stretches. Inconsistencies have nagged the team, and Maryland needs balance now. Hopefully, their possible recruit, Kyree Walker, can change that story and reinvigorate the team with his experience.