Lane Kiffin Shows Public Support for Kim Mulkey During LSU’s SEC Opener vs. Kentucky

It has been a dream start for Kim Mulkey’s LSU Lady Tigers, who opened the season by winning their first 14 games and crossed the 100-point mark in 11 of them. But the real test is just beginning. With a brutal stretch of ranked opponents ahead, LSU needed all the help it could get as it prepared to face the Kentucky Wildcats.

And that support came from an unexpected place. LSU’s new head football coach, Lane Kiffin, was in attendance at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for the SEC opener.

A video shared by Mike Scarborough on X showed Kim Mulkey holding hands with Kiffin as they walked onto the court. Mulkey even pointed him out to the crowd, encouraging fans to give the football coach a loud cheer before tip-off. Kiffin later met Kenny Brooks, Kentucky’s women’s basketball head coach, as per nola.com, before heading off the floor.

