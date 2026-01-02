brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/College Basketball

Lane Kiffin Shows Public Support for Kim Mulkey During LSU’s SEC Opener vs. Kentucky

ByAkash Das

Jan 1, 2026 | 10:05 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/College Basketball

Lane Kiffin Shows Public Support for Kim Mulkey During LSU’s SEC Opener vs. Kentucky

ByAkash Das

Jan 1, 2026 | 10:05 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

It has been a dream start for Kim Mulkey’s LSU Lady Tigers, who opened the season by winning their first 14 games and crossed the 100-point mark in 11 of them. But the real test is just beginning. With a brutal stretch of ranked opponents ahead, LSU needed all the help it could get as it prepared to face the Kentucky Wildcats.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

And that support came from an unexpected place. LSU’s new head football coach, Lane Kiffin, was in attendance at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for the SEC opener.

ADVERTISEMENT

A video shared by Mike Scarborough on X showed Kim Mulkey holding hands with Kiffin as they walked onto the court. Mulkey even pointed him out to the crowd, encouraging fans to give the football coach a loud cheer before tip-off. Kiffin later met Kenny Brooks, Kentucky’s women’s basketball head coach, as per nola.com, before heading off the floor.

(This is a developing news…)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved