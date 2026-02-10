Lauren Betts, Kiki Rice Face Unspoken WNBA Pressure Surrounding Their NCAA Season, Per Reports

The UCLA Bruins are in for a complete overhaul after this season. Stars like Lauren Betts and Kiki Rice will not return to the NCAAW again as they prepare for the WNBA. The roster consists of 8 seniors who will not be eligible to play for another year in college, putting incredible pressure on them before the season runs out. Timea Gardiner will be the only senior returning next season after redshirting the 2025-26 campaign.

The UCLA Bruins class of 2025 will perhaps be the only opportunity to see all of them play together, with most of them set to go to separate teams in the upcoming WNBA Draft. And they have a chance to do so in a historic manner, by conquering the NCAAW on their way to the WNBA.

Sabreena Merchant touched upon the pressure on players like Lauren Betts, Kiki Rice, and the host of seniors at UCLA to produce a title in what is touted as one of the strongest rosters in recent times of women’s college basketball. The analyst highlighted how UCLA needs to deliver in the moment on the No Offseason podcast.

“I like to call UCLA sort of like the captain planet of the Pack 12 All-Stars… When are you ever going to get this opportunity again to have so much talent on one individual roster, and to not come through would just be a massive letdown for all of the growth that this program has experienced over the last three years.”

“I don’t think any of us consider them a favorite to win the national title. And that’s what’s so interesting about this team is that they have this immense amount of pressure on this particular year, and they’re going to have so many players go on to the WNBA and probably be successful at that level, but what can they actually show for it in this final year in college?”

Genuinely, the UCLA Bruins could make history by seeing a record number of players drafted in the WNBA in a single season from a single college program. For a roster with such a pedigree to leave college basketball without an NCAAW title to show for their time at UCLA would be an underachievement.

Lauren Betts is projected as a top-5 pick in the upcoming draft as one of the few bigs with the ability to jump straight into a WNBA team and be competitive. Kiki Rice has increased her draft stock as the season has gone on and is an easy first-round pick, with the potential to go in the top-5.

Other seniors like Gianna Kneepkens and Gabriela Jaquez are also expected to go in the first round itself, whereas the likes of Charlisse Leger-Walker and Angela Dugalic are projected to be picked in the second.

The UCLA Bruins are currently 23-1, sitting comfortably atop the Big Ten standings. Although UCLA is considered a serious contender for the title, the UConn Huskies remain the outright favorite.

UCLA’s strength in depth can be the difference this season

Cori Close has an active roster of 11 players, even without senior Timea Gardiner, as part of the UCLA rotation. But what is impressive is the depth and the array of talent available within the roster.

UCLA has up to 7 players who can influence the game individually and have shown they can carry the team when needed. Lauren Betts, Kiki Rice, Gabriela Jaquez, and Gianna Kneepkens are all averaging double-figure outputs on offense. Kneepkens, especially, has stepped into Londynn Jones’ shoes impeccably and is having her best shooting season in College Basketball.

Charlisse Leger-Walker is hopeful of regaining full health in time for March Madness after being sidelined with injury during last year’s run.

The recent close victory over Michigan drew some questions about their contention for the NCAA Tournament. However, the match featured a host of uncharacteristic mistakes from their seniors, which are rare. And despite all of that, they persevered to close out the match.

The team overall looks like a much better matchup for the UConn Huskies this time around, and they will hope to prove that when they face them. With so many players capable of stepping up for UCLA, fans would hope the stacked Bruins roster is able to chase glory successfully before their college farewell.

