Lauren Betts & Teammates Join Cheerleaders for Unexpected Surprise at UCLA MBB Game

It has been a dream run for the UCLA Bruins women’s basketball. The Bruins captured their first Big Ten regular-season title in program history, going a perfect 18-0 in conference play. At the center of it all has been Lauren Betts, who has once again led from the front as she looks to cap her senior season with a championship. But while UCLA waits to learn its opponent in the Big Ten tournament, Betts was busy doing something unexpected.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

These are some rare days off for the Lady Bruins, and Lauren Betts made sure she was not going to waste any moment of her senior season. So Betts, along with fellow seniors Charlisse Leger-Walker and Gabriela Jaquez, took a night off to go dancing with the cheerleading team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans were treated to a fun moment as the seniors danced alongside the UCLA dance team during halftime of the men’s game against No. 9 Nebraska. The celebration only got better when Mick Cronin’s side secured a convincing win, making it a memorable day for everyone inside Pauley Pavilion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Turns out Charlisse Leger-Walker had actually teased this earlier. In a February 17 YouTube video on her channel, she challenged the UCLA dance team to teach her, Lauren Betts, and Gabriela Jaquez an entire halftime routine in just 24 hours. She even added an incentive for the fans. If the video reached 1,000 likes, they would actually perform the routine.

The video eventually crossed 1.1K likes, and they stayed true to their word.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Anyone who follows the Lady Bruins closely knows they love to dance. Just take a look at their TikTok posts, where they often share dance videos from the locker room after wins. So it was hardly a surprise to see them pull off the moves so effortlessly.

It is the final year for these Lady Bruins, and they want to make it as memorable as possible not only for themselves but also for everyone who shows up to support them. Moments like these only add to the memories they are creating. But nothing would top it if they end up winning the championship, which is exactly what they have been preparing for since the offseason and they have already been rewarded for it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lauren Betts and Co. Nearly Sweep Big Ten Honors

When you go unbeaten in conference play and dominate every opponent in your path, you are bound to sweep the end of season honors. And that was exactly the case this time around, with Lauren Betts being recognized for her all-around play.

ADVERTISEMENT

Betts swept both the Big Ten Player of the Year and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year awards in the coaches and media selections. In doing so, she became the first player in Big Ten history to claim both awards in the same season. But the end-of-season recognition did not stop with Betts.

Angela Dugalic won Sixth Player of the Year, while Cori Close was named Coach of the Year. The only award that did not go to a UCLA player was Freshman of the Year, which was claimed by USC’s Jazzy Davidson.

ADVERTISEMENT

UCLA’s dominance was reflected in the All-Big Ten selections as well. Lauren Betts and Kiki Rice headlined the first team, while Gabriela Jaquez landed on the second team. Gianna Kneepkens added another name to the list with an honorable mention. It was almost a clean sweep for the Lady Bruins, who have just one goal in mind this season: winning the championship.

They made their first Final Four in program history last season. Can they take it one step further in this year’s Big Dance? What do you think? Let us know in the comments down below!