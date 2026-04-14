Lauren Betts’ UCLA Makes History at WNBA Draft Despite Azzi Fudd Going No. 1

The headlines may belong to the No. 1 pick Azzi Fudd, but history belongs to the UCLA Bruins. On a night that crowned a new top prospect, it was one college program that truly stole the show.

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Head coach Cori Close previously stated that she was aware of the possibility of her band of seniors creating history come draft night. And they did just that, with six UCLA Bruins players drafted by the WNBA teams this year. The UCLA program became the first in basketball history to have six players picked in a single draft, with Lauren Betts headlining the sextuplet at number 4.

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Azzi Fudd went number 1 and will join her former teammate and partner, Paige Bueckers, in Dallas. However, coming off a historic NCAA Tournament, the UCLA women stole the spotlight completely, with all six players going top 20 and four being picked in the top 10.

Lauren Betts joins the ranks at Washington, with the Mystics committing heavily in the 2026 draft. The Mystics front office moved pieces before, during, and after the draft, landing UCLA duo Lauren Betts and Angela Dugalic, along with Ole Miss scoring phenom Cotie McMahon from the first round.

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Betts will help the Mystics with the interior on both ends, with her under-the-basket layup proficiency well documented during her time at UCLA, and her being one of the best rim protectors in college basketball this year. Dugalic joins Betts in Washington and will play a similar rotation role to the one she had at UCLA. She is expected to cover for Sonia Citron, and her industrious nature should help the Mystics in rotation.

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Elsewhere, Gabriela Jaquez’s National Championship-winning performance against South Carolina didn’t go unnoticed. She defied projections to go fifth overall. The Chicago Sky look to add a valuable wing to their roster, and the former UCLA star will help compensate for the rebounding prowess lost with Angel Reese’s trade to the Atlanta Dream.

Charlisse Leger-Walker and Gianna Kneepkens will pair up again in Connecticut, and Kiki Rice has a chance to be a prominent player from the get-go for WNBA debutants Toronto.

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As the dust settles and preseason grabs attention, it will be imperative for WNBA teams to integrate the rookies into their lineups, especially after so many roster overhauls in the league this offseason.

The WNBA expectations for this UCLA stack of seniors are immensely high, for they have set those lofty standards themselves. Records keep tumbling as they walk on, except for one special WNBA Draft night record that still stands tall.

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The 2026 UCLA Class Came Closest to Matching Rare UConn Achievement

As the Bruins created history by having six players picked in a single WNBA Draft, it dwarfed another successful year for the UConn program, which had three of their players go in the top 10, a third time in the Huskies’ history. The UCLA Bruins had four, with Gianna Kneepkens and Charlisse Leger-Walker picked up at 15 and 18, becoming the first program to do so.

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The Bruins also achieved a rare feat, with Lauren Betts, Gabriela Jaquez, and Kiki Rice going at picks four, five, and six, respectively. And while this is extremely rare, the UConn Huskies’ class of 2016 stands out. The class of 2016 saw UConn trio Breanna Stewart, Moriah Jefferson, and Morgan Tuck go one, two, and three in the draft for the only time in basketball history so far.

The 2016 UConn class set a high bar for professional success. Breanna Stewart became a three-time WNBA Champion and a Team USA cornerstone, while Moriah Jefferson earned All-Rookie honors and built a long career. Even the third pick, Morgan Tuck, secured a WNBA title before transitioning into a front-office role, demonstrating the class’s lasting league-wide impact.

The difference is that the 2016 UConn trio came into the draft after winning multiple NCAA titles. Meanwhile, UCLA’s 2026 WNBA Draft class finally led the Bruins to their first-ever National Championship, which is a nod to their dedication, especially after withdrawing from previous WNBA Drafts to target the NCAA title for the fans and the program.

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The challenge for this UCLA trio is to convert their collegiate dominance into the kind of sustained professional success that made UConn’s 2016 class legendary.