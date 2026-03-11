‘Lifetime Achievement Award’: Dan Hurley Reacts After Big East Hits Him With $25K Fine

Authorities impose fines to correct bad behavior. But every once in a while, someone ends up taking it like an award. And for Dan Hurley, the latter appears to be the case.

The UConn Huskies head coach recently got slapped with a $25,000 fine from the Big East Conference after he was ejected in a game against the Marquette Golden Eagles. But when he was asked about the penalty, Hurley didn’t sound frustrated. Instead, he responded with a dose of sarcasm.

“Hopefully, the fine goes to a good charity, a deserving charity,” coach Hurley said. “You can look at it two ways, you could say this is a lifetime achievement award, of all the ones over the years.”

The No. 6-ranked Huskies fell 68–62 to the Golden Eagles at Fiserv Forum, but it was the closing seconds of that game that became the biggest talking point.

With UConn trailing 64–62, a drive to the basket by Silas Demary went without a whistle. This prompted Dan Hurley to erupt toward veteran referee John Gaffney.

In the videos that went viral, Hurley could be seen leaning toward the official while shouting, drawing two technical fouls and an immediate ejection with just one second remaining on the clock. This confrontation helped Marquette secure the win as they successfully converted their free throws.

However, what added fuel to this fire was as speculation began that Hurley might have made physical contact with the referee, which could have resulted in a suspension. But the Big East later reviewed the officials’ game report and available footage and said it could not confirm that any physical contact occurred.

The conference ultimately ruled the incident as unsportsmanlike conduct and issued Hurley a $25k fine instead.

“I didn’t think I bumped the ref. I thought I got close to, like, yelling at John. If John thinks I bumped him, then he’ll say I bumped him. But I don’t think I bumped the official,” the coach said as per CBS Sports.

With the conference review complete and the fine issued, Hurley ultimately avoided a suspension during a crucial time in the 2025-26 NCAA season. So now, his focus shifts back to the court as the Huskies prepare for their next challenge.

What’s next for Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies?

While the chaos at the end of the game grabbed headlines, the timing of this loss is what makes it even more interesting for the Huskies. With the conference tournament right around the corner, the Huskies now turn their full attention to the next matchup.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Oklahoma at Connecticut Mar 21, 2025 Raleigh, NC, USA Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley with center Tarris Reed Jr. 5 during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Lenovo Center. Raleigh Lenovo Center NC USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBobxDonnanx 20250321_ams_sd2_0351

Despite the setback, UConn still finished second in the Big East Conference standings and will enter the 2026 Big East Tournament as the No. 2 seed. That placement gives Dan Hurley’s squad a direct path to the quarterfinals at Madison Square Garden, where they will face the winner of the first-round matchup between the Marquette Golden Eagles and the Xavier Musketeers.

At the top of the bracket, the St. John’s Red Storm secured the regular-season title and the No. 1 seed after their win over the Seton Hall Pirates.

For now, though, the focus for Hurley and the Huskies shifts away from the sideline controversy and back to the bigger picture, navigating the Big East Tournament and building momentum before March Madness begins.