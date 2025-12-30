Lindsay Gottlieb Addresses Jazzy Davidson Injury Concern After USC Hands Nebraska First Loss

The USC Trojans returned from their Christmas break knowing they needed to make a statement to reset the 2025-26 NCAA season. And while they got what they were looking for against the No. 20-ranked, unbeaten Nebraska Cornhuskers team, there was also a moment of sudden concern that briefly silenced the crowd. But the head coach, Lindsay Gottlieb, has finally shed some light on it.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Concerns flared in the third quarter when Jazzy Davidson went down and was subbed out with 3:38 left on the clock, raising immediate questions about a possible injury. Following the game, though, coach Gottlieb moved quickly to calm those fears in a post-game interview:

“Cramps! But that’s my understanding, cramp,” she said. “We try to keep everyone hydrated, but I think cramps are a part of basketball when a kid is expending that much energy. But we’ll make sure we get it figured out. But yes, I’m pretty sure it was just a cramping issue in her calf.”

Imago Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

The freshman guard has become one of the most important players on Lindsay Gottlieb’s roster, especially after she took on an increased role for USC following a season-ending injury to JuJu Watkins earlier in the year, so watching her go down naturally left many worried.

However, in a game that was projected for Nebraska to win with a 57% probability by ESPN, Davidson returned to the floor at the 2:04 mark, showing no visible limitation as USC pushed through the final stretch of the quarter.

With Davidson back on the court, the Trojans began to shift momentum in their favor as they went on to shoot 50% from the field goal and 30% from behind the arc. Davidson and Kennedy Smith each finished with 17 points, with Davidson pulling down eight rebounds and blocking five shots, while Smith added nine boards and six assists. Their balanced attack helped USC fend off Nebraska’s attempts to claw back into the game.

On the other hand, it was Londynn Jones who really turned the third quarter into her statement moment. After taking just one shot in the first half and missing it, Jones erupted, hitting three straight 3-pointers to spark a crucial run, and suddenly the Trojans turned a two-point halftime deficit into a 47-38 lead in less than two minutes.

While the Cornhuskers chipped away at the lead for a moment in the final quarter, narrowing it to 69-65. But the Trojans’ on-court chemistry was just too overwhelming for them, as the game ultimately ended at 74-66 in favor of the women of Troy, as the Cornhuskers went home with their first loss of the season.

What’s next for Lindsay Gottlieb and the Trojans?

With this win under their belt, the Trojans have kicked off their conference games by improving to 10-3. The only three losses they have suffered so far came against the No. 3 South Carolina Gamecocks, the No. 18 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and the No. 1 UConn Huskies.

Now, the Trojans are only 2-3 against top-ranked teams this season, and both of those victories came by slim margins, averaging just a 9.5-point lead. But if this game was any consolation, it seems like the coach, Lindsay Gottlieb, knew how to work on those issues during the holidays, because now the stakes are even higher in the Big Ten conference, as the Trojans will face five more top-ranked teams in January.

For their next game, the Trojans will play against the No. 4 UCLA Bruins on January 3rd, a game predicted to be in favor of the Bruins with 84.7%. The Bruins will enter this game averaging 87.2 points per game, offensively, while the Trojans just sit at 70.7.

Whether it comes to limiting opponents’ scores or rebounds, the Bruins are dominating. But if the Trojans can pull up a performance like today, they can easily turn this game in their favor.

The next few weeks are all set to show whether USC can sustain its success or if the tough stretch ahead exposes lingering gaps. Either way, the Trojans have set the stage for a season that promises drama, skill, and plenty of storylines to follow.