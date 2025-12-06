Lindsay Gottlieb Credits JuJu Watkins for Key Locker Room Role Ahead of USC’s First Big Ten Test

We have seen what Lindsay Gottlieb recently said about JuJu Watkins develop on the sidelines several times this season. Honestly, though, it started last year, right after her injury. She was on FaceTime shouting into the locker room after a big win, texting the team pregame to fire them up, and even hosting a watch party at her place.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

It’s just that this year, the shift is even easier and all the more lovelier to see. In her latest appearance with the media via Zoom, Gottlieb revealed just how much Watkins has taken ownership from behind the scenes to help out her teammates as the Trojans prepare for their first-ever Big Ten matchup.

“We just really thought it was important to use this year to just keep (Juju) a part of everything, to be able to grow her mindset. I’m not saying she’s going to be stepping into coaching anytime soon; she’s got too much playing to do. She’s so connected and wants to be able to know the game plan and help (her teammates) specifically. That’s one thing just going on right now,” she said, talking about how her presence has become a daily boost for the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I literally had a conversation with Jazzy (Davidson) today just about how amazing Juju (Watkins) has been and to her as a teammate, but really to everyone. She’s super present. She’s just as involved and humanly touching everyone as possible. She’s up there. She’s getting her workouts in. Sometimes when we’re around, we can see her now with a ball in her hands, a little bit more. So, just her presence has been really, really important in every way,” Gottlieb added.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Womens Basketball: Southern California at Connecticut Dec 21, 2024 Hartford, Connecticut, USA USC Trojans forward Kiki Iriafen 44 shoots against the UConn Huskies in the second half at XL Center. Hartford XL Center Connecticut USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDavidxButlerxIIx 20241221_db2_sv3_050

With JuJu Watkins out for the year, Jazzy Davidson has stepped into the role of USC’s go-to scorer and creator, putting up 16 points a night and keeping the Trojans afloat in the tournament. And even though Watkins isn’t suiting up, she’s still very much part of the engine pushing this team forward, which was pretty obvious in USC’s game against South Carolina.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Davidson battled on the floor, Watkins was locked in right beside her from the sidelines. FOX College Hoops even highlighted it on X, writing: “JuJu Watkins still playing a major role for @USCWBB 💯.”

The broadcast showed Watkins talking to Davidson through plays during a timeout, leaning in, explaining reads, giving the kind of insight you only get from someone who’s lived those moments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

So, of course, one of the commentators had to immediately point out the dynamic, saying, “Look at her here with her freshman Jazzy Davidson and how she’s been coaching her up, talking to her, helping her through this. I mean, that’s invaluable to think about having a player and a person as a teammate.”

So, with JuJu Watkins making the team better in her own way, all eyes will be on how USC channels that influence on the court.

“We’re excited. Everyone knows that conference play, everyone’s zero and zero. There’s a different level of intensity. After this first weekend, half the league will be 0 and one, and half the league will be one and 0. So obviously, I think our players understand the importance, and we’re really excited,” The HC further said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think non-conference has tested us in a lot of different ways, and I think we’re a better team than we were a month ago, but Washington’s really good and coming in here as a top 25 team and undefeated. So it’ll be a big challenge,” Gottlieb added for USC’s upcoming game against the No. 21 Washington Huskies.

USC Trojans vs. Washington Huskies: Game preview

The No. 16 Trojans will enter the matchup on December 7th with a three-game winning streak, sitting at 6–2, while the No. 21-ranked Washington Huskies will arrive undefeated at 8–0.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fresh off a dominant win (79–33) against Saint Mary’s, where Londynn Jones led with 17 points and four steals, and Kara Dunn added 15 points and three steals, the Trojans are currently averaging 73.8 points per match.

The only two losses they have recorded so far were against the No. 3-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks and the No. 18-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish. And while the Huskies have kept their perfect record intact with an 80–54 victory over San Jose State in their last match, this will be their first game against a Top-25 team.

Statistically, both teams come in with elite defensive credentials. USC has successfully kept its opponents to just 53 points per game. Washington, however, has been even more suffocating by holding its opponents to just 48.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per ESPN Analytics, the game might tilt 81.8% in favor of the Trojans.