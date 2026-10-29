“Little Outdated”: JuJu Watkins’ USC Teammate Makes Her Opinion About WNBA’s Eligibility Rules Crystal Clear

The WNBA and the NBA have taken different approaches to preparing college basketball players for the professional level. While NBA-bound prospects have had the opportunity to leave college early for decades, the WNBA continues to operate under eligibility restrictions that determine when American players can turn professional. But do these rules still reflect the realities of today’s women’s basketball landscape? For JuJu Watkins’ USC teammate Jazzy Davidson, they may be a little outdated.

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Davidson, who is preparing for her sophomore season with the Trojans, was asked in an October 28 interview with Baker Machado of Front Office Sports whether players should have the option to turn professional earlier. Her response reflected the complexity of the issue.

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“I definitely think that the eligibility rules right now are maybe a little bit outdated,” she said. “But there is something to say in the college experience in my opinion. I love the NCAA, I love college sports. I love going to school here at USC, getting an education, forming those relationships with my teammates. So, yeah, I’d have to think more on that, but it’s hard for me to say.”

Her answer reflected both sides of the debate. While the USC guard acknowledged that the current system may need reconsideration, she also made it clear that the college experience offers something valuable beyond basketball.

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Unlike its men’s counterpart, which has allowed college players to enter the professional ranks before completing four years of eligibility for more than 50 years, the WNBA maintains specific requirements that limit when American players can enter its draft. Under the league’s collective bargaining agreement with the WNBPA, college players must meet at least one of several eligibility criteria.

A player can qualify by graduating from a four-year college within three months of the draft, being four years removed from high school graduation, or turning at least 22 during the calendar year in which the draft takes place. Eligible players with remaining NCAA eligibility can then renounce it and declare for the WNBA Draft.

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International prospects face a different age requirement. They must turn at least 20 during the calendar year of the draft to become eligible, allowing for a distinction between the pathways available to American college players and international prospects.

The rules have remained an important part of the conversation around the WNBA’s talent pipeline, particularly as more young players attract attention well before completing their college careers. Davidson’s comments add another perspective to that discussion, although she stopped short of calling for a specific change.

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But for now, the USC guard has a new season to focus on before any potential professional decision becomes relevant. The Trojans are scheduled to open their 2026-27 campaign against the UNLV Lady Rebels on November 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The matchup also marks the beginning of a season carrying considerable anticipation, with JuJu Watkins preparing to return to the court after more than a year away.

Watkins tore her right ACL on March 24, 2025, during USC’s second-round NCAA Tournament game against Mississippi State. The injury ended her season early and kept her out for the entire 2025-26 campaign, leaving USC without one of its biggest stars.

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With Watkins sidelined, Davidson stepped up as USC’s leading scorer and quickly made a name for herself as a freshman. She averaged 17.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game to help the Trojans finish 18-14 before their season ended in the second round of the Tournament.

So it will be exciting to see how Jazzy Davidson and JuJu Watkins build their partnership on the court, especially with a challenging Big Ten schedule ahead. If both can complement each other, USC will have a strong foundation to build on as it looks to make a deeper run in the NCAA Tournament.

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Still, Davidson’s remarks offer a reminder that the college-to-professional transition remains an evolving conversation in women’s basketball, one that players themselves may help shape as the sport continues to grow.