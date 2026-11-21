When the Arizona State Sun Devils overpowered Penn State 85-41 on November 16, head coach Molly Miller didn’t need to rely on a single player to pick up the win. Six different players scored in double digits, led by Ayanna-Sarai Darrington’s 13 points. With a perfect 6-0 record to start the 2026-27 season, the opposition teams have one thing clear: stopping one scorer does not necessarily stop Arizona State. In fact, six different players have led the Sun Devils in scoring in six games, earning some well-deserved praise from the coach.

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“I love that because how hard is that to defend when you have no idea, and you have to prepare for someone else to potentially step up and be a leading scorer,” Miller said on the Sun Devils’ scoring depth when asked by sportswriter Jeff Metcalfe, per Echo From the Buttes’ Aya Abdeen on X.

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And what’s cool about that is they don’t care either; that locker room doesn’t care who’s the leading scorer. Imagine if we got like three or four to click on them at the same time. Right now we’ve got that dominant one that’s leading the scorebook. If we get at least three to do that night in and night out, we’re going to be pretty tough to handle,” she added.

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, and clearly, Miller wants the balance in scoring to continue. In their season opener against Jackson State, Heliosa Carrera stepped up to score with 15 points and nine rebounds to drive the Sun Devils to an 84-41 win. After the junior, it was senior Ruby Whitehorn who scored 25 points and 10 rebounds against Northern Arizona. Five days later, another junior, Madison Morson, scored 17 points in a close but convincing 65-58 win against UNLV. The pattern has continued, with Darrington, McKinna Brackens (24 points), and Rashuda Jones (22 points) topping the scoring charts in each of Arizona State’s wins.

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The variety makes the Sun Devils difficult to scout, as Brackens, Whitehorn, Morson, and Jones are all averaging double figures. The scoring depth is particularly notable because Arizona State entered the season with a reshaped roster. Even before her second season as ASU head coach started, Miller never wanted to rely on one person to carry the team, and made sure that every player played off each other.

In Miller’s first campaign as ASU head coach, the program went 24-11, 14 more wins than the season before, and 13-0 in nonconference play. Only four players returned from the previous campaign, while transfers such as Whitehorn, Morson, and Jones joined familiar contributor Brackens, who was named All-Big 12 third team after averaging 14.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, and two assists last season.

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Miller isn’t the first coach to want to perfect her team’s scoring depth. History has shown that having multiple scoring options can be an invaluable advantage in March, and Dawn Staley’s 2023-24 South Carolina Gamecocks might be the best recent example. Although Kamilla Cardoso was the team’s leading scorer throughout the season, the Gamecocks had several other players capable of stepping up. Te-Hina Paopao, Raven Johnson, Chloe Kitts, MiLaysia Fulwiley and Tessa Johnson all played important roles in their championship run.

That collective approach was particularly evident in the national championship against Iowa. South Carolina’s bench outscored Iowa’s 37-0, and four players finished in double figures, led by Tessa Johnson’s 19 points. Cardoso added 15, Paopao scored 14, and Kitts contributed 11 as the Gamecocks secured an 87-75 victory.

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Even in the WNBA, this approach has been successful with the Golden State Valkyries. Head coach Natalie Nakase’s team made history by becoming the first WNBA champion without an All-WNBA honoree on its roster. The Valkyries also became the first championship team without a top-20 regular-season scorer. Finals MVP Gabby Williams led Golden State with 14.4 points per game, but ranked only 32nd in the league.

For ASU, signs of success are already visible, with the program improving to 6-0 and no player wanting the spotlight of their own, according to Miller. But the season has just started, so it will be interesting to see if the program will be able to keep up the level they have shown till now.