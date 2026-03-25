“Look at My Wife”: Providence HC Bryan Hodgson Opens Tenure With Viral Recruiting Joke

At least the new Providence coach has a sense of humor. Kim English was fired from the job after going 15-18 in 2025-26 and failing to make the NCAA Tournament. English compiled a 48-52 overall record and went 23-37 in Big East play. To replace him, the management snagged Bryan Hodgson from South Florida. And he is delighting the fans in his introductory press conference itself.

Hodgson led the Bulls to a 25-9 record, an American Conference championship and an NCAA tournament bid in his only season in Tampa. It was their first NCAA appearance since 2012 and first conference tournament title since 1990. Before South Florida, he also won the regular season title at Arkansas State. So, he is not shy of achievements in his resume. But his impression has immediately skyrocketed after his introduction praising his wife.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I want to thank my family.” Bryan Hodgson said. “My better half, my beautiful spouse here, Jordan. My son Jet, who you’ll hear plenty about throughout this speech. If you ever want to question my recruiting abilities, just take a look at my wife, Jordan.” That drew a ton of laughs from the assembled crowd.

ADVERTISEMENT

His wife, Jordan Norris is originally from Buffalo, New York but attended college at the University of Alabama and graduated in 2021. Hodgson was an assistant on Nate Oats staff from 2019 to 2023, where Norris and his path overlapped. However, it’s unknown if the couple first met there. Bryan Hodgson proposed to Jordan Norris back in 2023.

Imago August 2, 2025, Tampa, Florida, USA: USF Mens Basketball head coach Bryan Hodgson poses for photos with his son Jett and wife Jordan after throwing the ceremonial first pitch in the game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025 in Tampa. Tampa USA – ZUMAs70_ 0828597202st Copyright: xLuisxSantanax

Additionally, the couple has one kid together, a son named Jett who was born in 2024. “Jet’s clapping, too. Jet’s got the looks from his mama, which is great,” Hodgson further said. However, this joke is a recycled one for the new coach. Last year, he made the same quip in the introductory press conference for USF. Unfortunately, it was not a hit at the time with the South Florida crowd. He had also slipped in similar phrasing in his engagement announcement.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“They said good things come to those who wait…well I wasn’t getting any younger…but I can tell you it was sure worth the wait. My #1 recruit…the woman of my dreams, and a baby boy?!?! Look at GOD!!!!” He wrote. In the meantime, he seems to have worked on his delivery, which caused it to go viral this time around. Apart from the joke, he also credited her for the success he has had as a head coach and revealed her connection to a major policy change.

Bryan Hodgson Identifies His Wife’s Connection To A Major Reform

Bryan Hodgson has worked his way to become a division 1 headcoach. He started as an assistant at Fredonia State in 2007. Hodgson also coached in the NJCAA at his alma mater Jamestown CC as well as Midland College. He earned a spot on Nate Oats staff at Buffalo, who took him with him to Alabama. He entered the head coaching scenario at Arkansas state. But there has never been continuity. He joined South Florida after just 3 seasons at Arkansas State and now hopped to Providence after just 1 year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“None of this would be possible without Jordan and Jet,” He said. “Jordan’s my rock. I couldn’t be here without her. The sacrifices, the moves we’ve made three times in three years, the long nights, she’s been here through all of that with me, and honestly, it makes all this possible. You’ll see that she’s going to be a tougher critic than anybody that’s in this room.”

However, he also revealed that Jordan has a basketball history in her family as well. And that she provides inputs in the way he coaches. “Her dad was a coach. Her brother played in the SEC. I think he started some of the new rules where you could get extra eligibility,” He said. “He was a great player at Alabama. When I come home, even after a big win, she just shreds my coaching plan and my substitution pattern and everything we did. So I promise you guys will fit right in with Jordan.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jordan’s brother is Riley Norris, who played at Alabama from 2014-2019. Norris obtained a medical waiver for a fifth year of eligibility, which was not as common back then as it is today. It has been in the rules for years, but NCAA approval was more strict back then. So, he did not exactly start new rules but that was the time when it got normalized.

Riley herself played at Jacksonville State as a forward for a year in 2017-18. In high school she was a three-time all-area and all-county performer. She also played volleyball in high school, earning multiple awards. So, Providence doesn’t only have Hodgson but his wife will also play an important role on the Friars’ strategy table.