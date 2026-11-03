“Lost Our Competitive Spirit”: Dawn Staley Raises Concerns Despite South Carolina’s Blowout Win Over Maryland

A 31-point halftime lead evaporated in the third quarter as Maryland’s Addi Mack took over. That kind of lead should leave little reason to worry about the number-one team in the country. Yet as South Carolina beat Maryland in its season opener, head coach Dawn Staley has more to consider than simply securing the win. The Gamecocks allowed the Terrapins to turn what looked like a comfortable night into a test of being able to close clutch games.

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“We had breakdowns and [Addi Mack] made us pay,” Staley told reporters following the game, with her comments recorded and posted to X by reporter Matt Dowell.

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“She went to the heart of our defense. And when you go to the heart of the defense, the rest of it’s going to go. I thought they did a good job of spacing this out and squeezing our defense to kick out for open threes. The game plan was pretty good in the first and second quarters. The third quarter, we got a little bit tight. Probably got a little bit fatigued, and we lost our competitive spirit on that end of the floor. And we gotta find a way to finish the game for 40 minutes.”

Staley was pointing to a defensive collapse in the third quarter.

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South Carolina looked like it was in firm control of the game from the opening tip. The Gamecocks opened the game with an 8-0 run and finished the first quarter up 33-14, putting Maryland on the back foot early. That offensive rhythm continued in the second quarter, and by halftime, the #1-ranked South Carolina squad was leading 61-33.

The 28-point cushion eventually grew to 31 by the start of the third quarter, and the game looked all but over. However, Maryland returned from the break with a sense of urgency.

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South Carolina struggled to maintain its offensive consistency as Terrapins guard Mack locked in. She produced a career-high 35 points, fueling the team’s second-half comeback. Mack scored 31 of those in the second half, including 17 in the third quarter alone, converting open opportunities and attacking the middle of the South Carolina defense.

The Terrapins outscored the Gamecocks 60-40 in the second half, but it wasn’t enough. South Carolina eventually responded with a late 7-0 run, but Maryland kept it close by scoring six points in the closing minute. South Carolina eventually took home a 101-93 win, but left with many questions about their defensive intensity.

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Dawn Staley Gives Addi Mack Credit for Maryland’s Fightback

Although Staley was unhappy with her team’s defensive response in the second half, she did not overlook what Mack had accomplished. Her 35-point outing was the biggest reason Maryland remained within reach late in the game, and Staley acknowledged that effort.

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“Addi [Mack] did a great job,” she told reporters.

“You don’t want to be on the opposing side of it, but it was good to see… It was great. She made it a game.”

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Mack made 14 of her 20 shots on the night, including converting six of her 10 three-point attempts. She also added six assists, three rebounds, and two steals.

Apart from Mack, the team saw balanced contributions from its starters, with every other player in the starting lineup scoring at least 11 points.

However, the reason that South Carolina was able to repel Maryland’s comeback attempts was because of their offensive brilliance. Joyce Edwards and Agot Makeer led Staley’s squad with 43 points between them, with Tessa Johnson and Jordan Lee adding 15 and 13 points, respectively.

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The team’s interior advantage also helped them maintain control when Maryland began closing the gap. South Carolina finished with 52 points in the paint compared to Maryland’s 34, while also winning the battle on the boards 44-36.

The Gamecocks have walked away with a close win, but their upcoming schedule doesn’t get any easier. They will face North Carolina on November 8, and Staley will definitely be looking for a more consistent defensive effort and competitive spirit that helped them dominate in the first half. How South Carolina responds to warning signs can prove decisive as the season continues.