“Lot Of Different Reasons”: Kim Caldwell Details Mass Exit That Left Lady Vols Without a Single Returner

Roster turnover has become common in modern college basketball, but the situation at the Tennessee Lady Volunteers stands out even in that context. Every player with remaining eligibility entered the transfer portal, all eight scholarship returners, leaving head coach Kim Caldwell without a single returning player. In response, Caldwell rebuilt the roster by adding 13 transfers, effectively constructing an entirely new team in one offseason.

When asked in an interview shared on X about the departures, Caldwell addressed the situation directly. “It’s important to remember that people leave for a lot of different reasons,” she said. Her response acknowledged the turnover without assigning a single cause.

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Caldwell made it clear her focus has shifted to the incoming group. “So I think the biggest thing is we are really excited about the players that we are bringing in. And we are really excited to connect them with the past and try to do things differently from the moment they get here,” she said.

The reset follows a difficult 2025–26 season. Tennessee lost its final eight games and exited in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Caldwell described it as the worst season of her professional career, setting the context for the program’s full-scale rebuild.

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The changes extend beyond the roster. Caldwell adjusted her coaching staff to improve structure within the program. On the court, she identified a key issue from last season, moving away from her preferred full-court pressing system. For the 2026–27 season, she plans to return to that style. She also changed how the program evaluates transfers. Instead of emphasizing recruitment pitches, Caldwell said she focuses on outlining the demands of the program so players understand the expectations before committing.

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“We already started that with our visits and then we are gonna send them some books and have them read it just so they know what they are playing for,” Caldwell said. The approach centers on setting expectations early as the program builds a new roster.

Will Kim Caldwell Still Bring in More Players From The Portal?

Kim Caldwell has done quite a rebuild. With 13 players she brought in from the transfer portal. Apart from that, two incoming freshmen will also join the program. This means that Tennessee has now reached the NCAA scholarship limit of 15 rostered players for the 2026–27 season. That’s a full squad almost entirely from scratch in the span of a single offseason.

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The program can still add non-scholarship walk-ons, but the core roster is set. Tennessee has moved from having no returning players to a full 15-player lineup heading into the season.

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The roster size aligns with Caldwell’s preferred rotation style. She has referenced a “hockey line” approach that relies on frequent substitutions and requires 10 to 12 players ready to contribute. With all 15 scholarship spots filled, the focus now shifts to integrating the group.

The 2026–27 NCAA Division I season begins in November. By that point, Tennessee will need a fully integrated lineup built entirely from new additions. The roster overhaul is complete. The next step is developing cohesion on the court.