Louisville spent most of the night building a 24-point lead. Then it spent the final minutes giving it back, and one St. John’s shot away from a disaster of the Cardinals’ own making. Seth Trimble finished as Louisville’s leading scorer, but the game was decided by Adrian Wooley and a buzzer-beater that made the collapse nothing more than a scare.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The second-half collapse saw St. John’s continuously going on runs in the last 15 minutes to set up the last moment. For a moment it seemed like St. John’s would get away with a win, but Wooley was able to ward off a catastrophic loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

The No. 25 Cardinals entered the game with a 4-1 record against the undefeated No. 13 St. John’s (6-0), which was also favored to win the game. However, the first half of the game went completely off script. Louisville took an 18-point lead to end the first half, and extended it to 24 points with nearly 15 minutes left in the second half, leading 68-44.

However, since then, things went completely downhill for Louisville, slowly giving up the lead. Despite St. John’s 6-0 run after the 24-point lead, the Cardinals were able to maintain a large portion of their biggest lead late in the game. With five minutes left in the game, they still held a 17-point lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just when it seemed like it would be an easy one-sided win for the Cardinals, St. John’s struck. They went on to cut the lead to just six points. With 37 seconds left in the game, Louisville still had a five-point lead in the game. St. John’s Ruben Prey made a 25-footer 3-pointer to make it a two-point (90-88) game, and then came the most controversial part of the game.

With about 15 seconds left in the game, the Cardinals inbounded the ball. Jackson Shelstad received the pass when he was surrounded by two St. John’s players. The referee, who watched the play closely, granted a timeout to the Cardinals. But that was simply controversial. The Cardinals claimed that they hadn’t called any timeout because they had none left.

ADVERTISEMENT

The officials looked at the replays and assessed the foul, leaving Louisville head coach Pat Kelsey frustrated on the sideline.

“The official told me that Jackson said, ‘Timeout,’” Kelsey said. “… Jackson looked at me and, all of a sudden, he had tears in his eyes. But, listen: Officiating is tough; I would never, ever do it. I wouldn’t wish that on my worst enemy. … It was a crazy situation. I don’t know; (maybe) some St. John’s kid said, ‘Timeout.’ I don’t know, but Jackson swore he didn’t.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Red Storm evened the score at 90 with two free throws. Trimble, who was the Cardinals’ best player in the game, got an inbound pass and tried to drive toward the basket. With no space to execute his shot, he was somehow able to pass it to Wooley, who drained the 3-pointer to seal Louisville’s win.

“We played great defense,” St. John’s Rick Pitino said. “He made a lucky shot. That’s a very difficult shot, behind the backboard in the corner. We played great defense.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Coaching staff swarmed onto the court; Wooley was swarmed by his teammates and fans on the sideline. But after the shot, his silent interaction with a young fan stood out.

“Once I hit the shot and I saw it go in, I turned around, and there was a kid right there,” Wooley added. “I was just staring into his soul. It just felt like a movie.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cardinals will face Tennessee on Nov. 27 at Michelob ULTRA Arena for a chance to reach the Players Era tournament championship game.