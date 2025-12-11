LSU Announces Major ZaKiyah Johnson Decision With $93.6 Billion Brand

LSU just did something that will go down in history. Before she even finished her first year of college, freshman ZaKiyah Johnson joined Nike’s exclusive new athlete program. This isn’t just a sponsorship deal; it’s a turning point in Nike and LSU’s careers that shows how college athletes can build their brands in new ways.

Nike and LSU’s partnership will last until 2036, and they started the Blue Ribbon Elite program to change college sports. LSU Athletics caught the moment perfectly:

“An iconic partnership for an iconic personality @zakiyahmonae_ has officially joined #TeamNike!”

This first group has ten top athletes from different sports. Nike shows that it is serious about building athletes, not just outfitting them, by choosing Johnson, a freshman who can immediately market himself as a professional.

This choice raises both her teammates and the entire program’s trajectory at the same time. Dedan Thomas Jr., another basketball player chosen for Nike Blue Ribbon Elite, shares this unique platform with Johnson. Their presence on Nike’s roster shows that LSU is a top destination for athletes, both competitively and commercially. This will change the way coaches talk about recruiting and developing athletes for years to come.

Johnson’s inclusion has a big effect on women’s basketball in particular. The program knows that her performance at the beginning of the season has already shown that rare, elite-level talent needs resources that are equal to that talent. Johnson plays for the undefeated Tigers and averages 12.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. He shoots 65.9% from the field, which is the eighth-best mark in the country among all college basketball players.

Her 70% shooting against New Orleans, where she scored 17 points and grabbed 6 rebounds in only 16 minutes, is a perfect example of how efficient she is, which is why Nike is investing in her. The partnership turns her on-court skills into off-court opportunities, showing other elite freshmen how to get around in the modern college world.

ZaKiyah Johnson powers the LSU Tigers to a perfect season

It doesn’t seem like Nike’s deal with ZaKiyah Johnson was random anymore. LSU is really, really in charge. The Tigers aren’t just winning; they’re crushing their opponents night after night. That’s why Nike put money into their future stars. This timing is important.

The numbers show that it is true. LSU scores an average of 111.5 points per game and gives up only 55.7 points, which gives them a 55.8-point average margin, which is one of the best in college basketball history. That’s a 558-point lead over ten games. This isn’t luck; it’s the kind of excellence that makes champions and draws in top talent.

The game in New Orleans told the whole story. LSU beat them 126-62, and it wasn’t just one player who did all the work. Kate Koval scored 22 points and stole the ball three times, but that win meant more than that, while every Tiger was playing at their best at the same time. That’s the kind of consistency that wins championships.

LSU is winning in the most important ways. Nike didn’t just see points and rebounds; they saw that they couldn’t be stopped on the basketball court. The brand saw a program that invests in its athletes as whole people, not just players. That’s why ZaKiyah Johnson’s choice matters more than just the score. LSU is making winners in every way.