LSU, MiLaysia Fulwiley Breaks Silence Following NCAA Star’s Arrest For Allegedly Striking a Police Officer

A Baton Rouge arrest has split LSU women’s basketball: the university silent, the player denying everything. While the Tigers have shied away from commenting after her arrest, MiLaysia Fulwiley has disputed the allegations, stating on social media that she did not strike the officer.

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“We are aware of the situation and have no further comment at this time as it’s an ongoing legal matter,” LSU said in a statement to USA Today issued after Fulwiley’s arrest.

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Fulwiley faces five charges as per booking records: aggravated battery, aggravated assault, flight from an officer, resisting an officer, and obedience to police officers.

According to a report from WBRZ2, arrest records show the incident occurred at 10:19 pm on November 14 near Burbank Drive and West Lee Drive in Baton Rouge, when an officer noticed a gray Dodge Charger making its way through traffic. The officer reportedly attempted to stop the car, identifying Fulwiley as the driver.

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The account alleges that Fulwiley initially stopped the car and provided her license before being told to reverse. She allegedly started driving forward, with the right side of the front end striking an officer, before she left the scene and drove through a nearby CVS parking lot.

Officers stopped the vehicle on Highland Road and arrested Fulwiley. She is being held on a $20,000 bond at East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. However, Fulwiley has disputed the allegations, stating on social media that she did not strike the officer.

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“I would NEVER in my life hit a police ! WHY would i hit a police and run knowing who i am and what i do! PLEASE DONT BELIEVE EVERYTHING YOU SEE!” she wrote on X.

She later added, “nah the cop is literally lying i didn’t hit him at all.”

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Both posts were deleted within an hour.

This comes at a difficult time for LSU, which has relied on Fulwiley to bolster its frontcourt. The forward began her career at South Carolina, helping Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks win a national championship in her freshman season. She eventually transferred to LSU in April 2025.

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Last season, she led the team in scoring, averaging 14.6 points per game. Just a day before her arrest, Fulwiley had logged 23 points in the team’s 101-37 win over Denver.

Only time will tell how the situation progresses. So far, Fulwiley has not been convicted of any crime, and the District Attorney’s Office will decide whether to file formal charges.