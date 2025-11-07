LSU’s Kim Mulkey Issues Stern Reminder to Flau’Jae Johnson & Co. After 89-Point Victory vs SLU

If I asked you to describe Kim Mulkey in three words, what would you say? Fierce, strong, and a winner? Yes, most of us would be on the same page. That attitude is exactly what’s made Mulkey one of the greatest to ever do it in women’s basketball, if not the only. For her, it’s always about the ultimate prize. So, naturally, not even an 89-point historic win could shake that focus.

And while leading by almost 80 points, all she could find were flaws. Because, well, she had to. Why? We’ll get to that in a second, but first, what flaw exactly? Post-game, Mulkey recalled telling her freshman Bella Hines something after a missed shot. “I don’t know if you saw me, but I looked over at Bella and said, ‘Bella, you don’t give up that three. We just break a record.’” Now, for a little context, LSU’s 115-26 win over Southeastern Louisiana wasn’t just a blowout; it tied the largest margin of victory in program history.

So yes, when numbers like that are flashing on the scoreboard, you’d think everyone’s grinning ear to ear. But that’s not how Mulkey functions. Even after watching her freshman drop 14 points and hit four of six from deep, she still found room to push harder. Because… “You have to find things through the course of a game to keep kids motivated,” she says.

While Kim was definitely proud, she still had a reminder for her squad. “I tell them in games like this, you don’t look at the score. I’m not looking at the score. I’m looking at you. I’m watching what you’re doing with the people you’re on the floor with, and I’m watching you play defense.”

And well, the defense they played. The Lions scored just six points in the first half, the fewest LSU has ever allowed in program history. The Lady Tigers led 30-4 after the first, only to stop SELA with 2 points in the second. At halftime, the scoreline stood at 61-6, and 91-13 after the third.

Southeastern couldn’t buy a bucket, shooting one of the lowest percentages LSU has ever held a team to. Only three made threes, nine free-throw attempts, and a whole lot of frustration. Meanwhile, the Tigers were on fire: 68% from the field and 8-of-18 from beyond the arc. LSU’s only shot better than that twice in its entire history.

And it wasn’t just one or two stars carrying the load. Five Tigers hit double figures. Star senior Flau’Jae Johnson, who struggled in the opener (just 3-of-10 shooting), bounced back with 17 points, five boards, and five assists.

But knowing Mulkey, she’s probably already thinking about how to push her even harder next time.

Kim Mulkey is pushing Flau’Jae Johnson to lead the Tigers

Flau’Jae Johnson knew exactly what she was getting into with Kim Mulkey – a coach whose demanding style leaves no room for shortcuts. That, ultimately, became a big part of why Johnson decided to return for another year instead of entering the 2025 WNBA Draft. She wants to get better, get stronger, and lead her team to another championship.

With LSU’s veteran stars Angel Reese and Aneesah Morrow now in the WNBA, Johnson is stepping into a leadership role she once hesitated to embrace. Mulkey has always noticed that Johnson tends to hold back from leading her teammates, worried about needing their approval. But this season, with eight new players on the roster – including three transfers – and only four seniors total, the natural progression points to Johnson taking the reins.

Mulkey has made it clear that this is Johnson’s time to rise. “This is it. You are that older player. You’re the senior. You’ve been here,” the coach said. “You know the ropes. So go lead your basketball team.” She’s pushing Johnson to become the player she knows she can be, the kind of leader who commands respect and sets the tone for the team. “She’s really trying to push me to become… the player that she believes I can become,” said Big 4 herself.

All in all, the Tigers are counting on Johnson to guide this new-look squad. Let’s see how she steps up.