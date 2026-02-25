LSU Star Flau’jae Johnson Lands Big-Time NIL Deal Before March Madness

We are on the heels of March Madness and it’s time for Flau’jae Johnson to show why she returned to LSU. Last year, she had a chance to take that next step to the WNBA as a projected top 10 pick. Yet, she returned. The main motivation is the National Championship. “I didn’t want to go out on a loss when I didn’t have to,” Johnson said. “If I have another year, why not try to go out as a champion? I owe it to LSU.” Now as Johnson goes for her final Championship, she has also become the face for the premier drink of the tournament.



BodyArmor has announced Flau’jae Johnson as one of the faces for its March Madness campaign, “Choose Better.” The brand posted its first advertisement on social media featuring Johnson, Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and former LSU Tiger turned Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

The first March Madness spot will debut on national TV on Selection Sunday, March 15, 2026, just a few days ahead of the start of the tournament. “The NCAA is home to the most exciting championships in college sports, starting with March Madness,” said Tom Gargiulo, Chief Marketing Officer at BODYARMOR. “As the Official Sports Drink of the NCAA, BODYARMOR is at the center of the biggest stage in college basketball. We’re thrilled to welcome Flau’jae Johnson to BODYARMOR as our newest partner.”

Johnson inked a deal with Powerade in 2024. However, the Coca-Cola-owned company is being replaced at March Madness. Naturally, it made sense for Johnson to switch to the brand that will take the center stage in March. “We had a great partnership, and I feel like it just evolved into Body Armor, and it’s just natural for me,” she told US Weekly. “It’s what I drink after I work out, it’s what I use for recovery and hydration. So to me it was a no-brainer.” Johnson further mentioned that BodyArmor’s celebrity-filled roster also played a part in her decision.

“I was just seeing all of the amazing superstars that were already partnered with Body Armor,” Johnson continued. “Jalen Brunson, CeeDee Lamb, people that I really look up to, so I was like, ‘Wow, this is cool to be in that type of realm with those types of players and athletes.’”

USA Today via Reuters Mar 24, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Lady Tigers guard Flau’jae Johnson (4) reacts to Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders center Anastasiia Boldyreva (2) fouling out of the game during the second half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Flau’jae Johnson is among the most recognizable college basketball faces at March Madness. Johnson has 3.9 million followers across Instagram and TikTok. They have led to more than 40 NIL deals with the likes of JBL Audio, Meta, Powerade, Puma, Samsung, Snapchat and Tinder. And it’s not her basketball either. She is also a hip-hop artist with almost 175,000 listeners on Spotify and 262k subscribers on YouTube. But Johnson’s rise hasn’t happened in isolation; she says much of her off-court success traces back to the support of Kim Mulkey.

Flau’jae Johnson Reveals Kim Mulkey’s Role In Her Off-Court Success

With Kim Mulkey, it’s never just about basketball. And Flau’jae Johnson knows that better than most. Since joining LSU Tigers women’s basketball, she hasn’t just become a better player but she’s become more confident in who she is. Sure, the stats look great: 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, plus a national title.

But what really stands out is everything off the court. Johnson has talked about how Mulkey supports her music, her brand, and her goals beyond hoops.

“A lot of programs, when they recruited me, they were like, ‘Yeah, we’re going to let you do your music and all of that,’” Johnson said. “But she really supported it and she really understands the business of things because Coach Mulkey, she’s a coach and all that, but she’s also a businesswoman.”

Johnson always wanted “the best of both worlds.” Music is a very important part of who she is. Mulkey knows the business of college basketball, having been in the scene for 26 years. She also signed a new 10-year contract worth $32 million with LSU. That remains the richest contract for a coach in all women’s basketball history.

In addition, Mulkey also had Angel Reese, one of the most successful NIL athletes, playing in her team. Mulkey knows how to build a brand, as her sideline outfits have drawn eyes towards her program.