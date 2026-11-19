On Wednesday morning, attorney Elliot Abrams emailed the SEC: “LSU plays tonight, so I need to close one gap this morning.” He asked the league to promise it would not punish LSU for playing RJ Luis Jr. By the afternoon, there was no answer. The SEC’s silence forced a legal gamble. Lead attorney Tony Clayton filed a motion asking a judge to hold the SEC and commissioner Greg Sankey in contempt.

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Clayton then issued a statement to ESPN’s Myron Medcalf:

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“The SEC wrote a letter which is binding that they would not take any retaliatory actions toward LSU. Sankey got the presidents together. I’ve sued him in his capacity as a commissioner and as well as the SEC. I want to discover and detect their (every conference president) depositions to see if they violated this court order.”

At the center of the dispute is a rule the SEC passed on Aug. 25. It bars players who declared for the NFL, NBA, or WNBA draft and did not withdraw. Luis, 23, is a 6-foot-7 wing who won Big East Player of the Year at St. John’s, averaging 18.2 points and 7.2 rebounds.

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Although Luis went undrafted in 2025, he still got an NBA opportunity. He signed with the Utah Jazz, was traded to Boston, and played three preseason games. However, he never appeared in an NBA regular-season game. After the NCAA blocked him, a Louisiana court sided with him. Judge William Jorden then issued a preliminary injunction last week that bars the league from punishing LSU for rostering him.

The SEC said Monday it would follow the order, and LSU added Luis to its roster the following day, assigning him No. 12. However, the conference wasn’t entirely pleased with the development. It called the move “a deeply concerning and disappointing development.” Clayton views that statement as a threat.

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His motion says the league singled out Luis, even though 13 of 16 SEC schools have rostered former pros and athletes at 14 schools have played under court orders.

The dispute is now drawing attention beyond the SEC’s leadership. Georgia Attorney General Christopher Carr wrote a second letter urging sanctions on LSU, “up to and including expulsion.” CBS Sports reported that some SEC programs have talked about boycotting games against LSU.

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The eligibility battle isn’t limited to LSU either. College basketball has seen similar fights. Charles Bediako left Alabama, played in the G League on a two-way deal, and never played an NBA regular-season game. He sued the NCAA and won a temporary restraining order to return. James Nnaji, a 2023 draft pick who played overseas without an NBA contract, was cleared. That pushed NCAA leaders to draw a line at players who signed NBA deals.

The next major decision rests with Jorden, who must determine whether the SEC violated the court’s order.