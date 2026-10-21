LSU Tigers Miss Top 5, UConn Trails South Carolina, USC Claims No. 3 & More From AP Preseason Top 25 Poll

When the AP Preseason Top 25 poll drops, it isn’t just a list – it’s a perception of where the battle lines are drawn. The classic powerhouse duel at the top continues with Dawn Staley’s South Carolina Gamecocks and Geno Auriemma’s UConn Huskies. Meanwhile, Lindsay Gottlieb’s USC Trojans continue their relentless ascent behind a roster brimming with elite talent. Perhaps the most debated placement will be Kim Mulkey’s LSU Tigers.

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With the college season just around the corner, let’s get into the nitty-gritty of the list as posted to X by ESPN Women’s Hoops.

South Carolina Gamecocks

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To absolutely no one’s surprise, the Gamecocks, led by Dawn Staley, enter the season capturing 23 first-place votes to secure the No. 1 ranking. This will mark the fifth time in the past seven seasons that the Gamecocks are holding firm as the team to beat. The Gamecocks enter the new season with a target squarely on their backs, after establishing a 36-4 record last season. With Chloe Kitts (10.2 PPG in 2024-25) back on the starting five after missing the entirety of the previous season due to a torn ACL, and Joyce Edwards (19.2 PPG) and Tessa Johnson (12.8 PPG), the Gamecocks look primed for another deep run this season after losing the title game to UCLA.

UConn Huskies

This marks the third year in a row that the Huskies and the Gamecocks are ranked 1 and 2, but unlike last year, Geno Auriemma is behind Staley this time. The UConn Huskies commanded six first-place votes in the AP Preseason Top 25 poll, ending up in second, after bowing out to the Gamecocks in the Final Four last season. The team, led by Sarah Strong (18.4 PPG), had a fairy-tale run, reaching the Final Four with a 54-game winning streak before falling 62–48 to South Carolina. The Huskies welcome key additions like junior guard Kayleigh Heckel (transferring in from USC) and freshmen talents such as 6-foot-5 center Olivia Vukosa and guard Jovana Popovic. Auriemma will hope to push the team to the very end this time.

USC Trojans

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Hovering right near the top at No. 3 are Lindsay Gottlieb’s USC Trojans. They head into the season with immense expectations, anchored by star guard JuJu Watkins, who returns after missing most of last season with a torn right ACL. The squad will surely be looking to bounce back after an injury-plagued roster finished 18–14 overall. Their campaign ended against the Gamecocks in a tough 101–61 postseason defeat. Gottlieb lost players like Dayana Mendes (to Miami), Vivian Iwuchukwu ( to Florida), and Yakiya Milton (to Clemson). But she also made sure to add players like Pania Davis from Florida State to bolster the roster. The Trojans received two votes for first place, and Gottlieb will hope to show the world why, with Watkins touted to play a major role this season.

Duke Blue Devils

The Duke Blue Devils have jumped from seventh last season straight to the upper echelon at No. 4. Kara Lawson and her team are fresh off a stellar 2025–26 season where they finished 27–9 overall. They had an electric run to the Elite Eight before the eventual champions, UCLA, ended their run. They lost Ashlon Jackson and Taina Mair to the WNBA draft. But Lawson used the transfer portal to welcome sophomore guard Aaliyah Crump from Texas alongside a powerhouse freshman class featuring Autumn Fleary, Bella Flemings, and Sanai Green. Anchored by junior Toby Fournier (17.3 PPG) and Delaney Thomas (11.0 PPG), Lawson aims to build on her FIBA success earlier this year.

Michigan Wolverines

Kim Barnes Arico’s Michigan Wolverines enter the campaign with their highest preseason ranking in program history, having placed 13th last season. They marched all the way to the Elite Eight before falling 77–41 to Texas. Arico has made sure that her sophomore core remains intact, led by guards Olivia Olson (18.9 PPG), Syla Swords (14.6 PPG), and point guard Mila Holloway (12.3 PPG). Supported by senior forward Ashley Sofilkanich and senior guard Brooke Quarles-Daniels, the team presented legitimate Final Four threats.

Texas Longhorns

After their 2025 campaign came to an end in a hard-fought Final Four 51–44 loss to top-seeded UCLA, Vic Schaefer’s Texas Longhorns enter the season with high-octane expectations. The Longhorns have fallen from their previous season ranking of four, but Schaefer has boosted the roster by adding the third-highest-ranked freshman recruiting class in the country. He added five-star recruits, three-time USA Basketball gold medalist Addison Bjorn and 6-foot-3 Brihanna Crittendon. Anchored by senior forward Madison Booker (18.9 PPG), the Longhorns look well-positioned for a national championship run.

Louisville Cardinals

Securing a No. 7 spot, Jeff Walz’s Louisville Cardinals enter the campaign hoping to finally make a deep March breakthrough. Their 2025 campaign took them to the Sweet Sixteen, but they were eventually overcome by the Michigan Wolverines. The Cardinals return with a battle-tested core featuring standout guard Tajianna Roberts (11.5 PPG) and sophomore Imari Berry (10.9 PPG). Senior forward Elif Istanbulluoglu also returns alongside junior guard Zamareya Jones, who is transferring from the NC State Wolfpack. The squad will hope to chase down an ACC regular-season crown.

Vanderbilt Commodores

Shea Ralph’s Commodores enter the campaign looking to build upon a remarkable breakout season where they finished second in the conference standings with a 29–5 overall record. Unfortunately, the Sweet Sixteen rebound saw them knocked out by Notre Dame in a narrow 67–64 battle. The Commodores will rally behind their superstar guard, Mikayla Blakes (27.0 PPG), who shot an effective 45.6 % from the field last season. To bolster the roster, the Commodores added depth, bringing in point guard Aubrey Galvan (13.5 PPG) to control the offense. Ralph also brought in forward Mia Woolfolk (13.9 PPG) from Georgia after losing Sacha Washington and Justine Pissott to the WNBA. Ralph will look to make a push to March, backed by the winning culture at Vanderbilt.

LSU Tigers

Kim Mulkey will not be happy falling from fifth last season to ninth. 2024-25 season saw the Tigers finish in the Elite Eight, but last season, they fell to a heartbreaking 87–85 defeat to Duke. Regardless, LSU and Mulkey had a strong 29–6 overall season record in 2025- 26, but with both Kate Koval (to Baylor) and Amiya Joyner (to Louisville) leaving the Tigers, a majority of the responsibility will fall on returning senior guard MiLaysia Fulwiley (14.6 PPG). Mulkey also lost Flau’jae Johnson to the Seattle Storm, but retained Mikaylah Williams (14.2 PPG) and ZaKiyah Johnson (9.7 PPG) to anchor the core alongside Fulwiley.

Iowa Hawkeyes

Rounding out the top ten is Jan Jensen’s Iowa Hawkeyes, entering the new campaign looking to maintain their elite Big Ten position. Their 27-7 overall record last season secured them the No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. But after their overtime score of 8-8 against Virginia took the second-round game to a second OT, they fell short. Jensen secured a returning core in All-Big Ten center Ava Heiden (18.0 PPG), Chazadi Wright (12.5 PPG), and Taylor Stremlow (7.9 PPG). They also added Dani Carnegie (17.8 PPG) from Georgia to complete their March-ready roster with fresh backcourt depth.

UCLA Bruins

The Bruins are coming off an unforgettable 2025–26 season where they captured the National Championship, but Cori Close and her team are coming in at 11 despite reaching the highest point last season. One of the primary reasons for this could be the loss of their top four scorers last season to the 2026 WNBA draft. Kiki Rice, Lauren Betts, Gabriela Jaquez, and Gianna Kneepkens were all drafted in the first round, while Charlisse Leger-Walker went in the second. The team is relying on transfers Elina Aarnisalo (10.2 PPG at North Carolina), Donovyn Hunter (10.2 PPG at TCU), and Addy Brown (11.9 PPG at Iowa State) to see them to the later rounds.

North Carolina Tar Heels

The Tar Heels, led by Courtney Banghart, have fallen one spot from last year’s 11th position, after their campaign came to an end in the Sweet Sixteen round. They were knocked out by the Huskies in a 63-42 game. Their primary defensive weapon this season will be senior forward Achol Akot (12.4 PPG), transferring from Oklahoma State. With Ciera Toomey (8.8 PPG) and Reniya Kelly (6.1 PPG), North Carolina will expect to challenge the ACC crown.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame has jumped two spots from last year, when they were ranked 15th. Last season, they made it all the way to the Sweet Sixteen before the top-seeded UConn knocked them out. After a 25–11 overall season record, head coach Niele Ivey was able to retain star senior point guard and three-time All-American Hannah Hidalgo. The 2026 Nancy Lieberman Award winner averaged 25.3 PPG last season and will serve as the primary offensive engine again. Madison St. Rose (15.8 PPG) will join her in the backcourt after her transfer from Princeton.

Kentucky Wildcats

The Wildcats’ coach Kenny Brooks will be happy with their position this year after having begun last season tied for last with the Richmond Spiders. After wins over James Madison and West Virginia, they ended up in the Sweet Sixteen, finally being defeated by Texas. 6-foot-5 senior center Clara Strack – the predicted SEC Defensive Player of the Year – will lead the charge for the Wildcats. Me’Arah O’Neal (13.6 PPG), transferred from Florida, will join Strack in hopes of crashing the SEC title picture

TCU Horned Frogs

Mark Campbell’s Horned Frogs made it all the way to the Elite Eight last season, but were defeated by the top-seeded South Carolina and Dawn Staley. Losing 2026 WNBA Rookie of the Year Olivia Miles to the draft left TCU needing new talent. They have now pinned their hopes on freshman guard Jessie-May Hall, who has previously averaged 19.6 PPG in the Australian National Basketball League (NBL1). Clara Silva (9.0 PPG) is projected to join the starting lineup, alongside Oklahoma State transfer Jadyn Wooten.

Washington Huskies

After losing to TCU in the second round, Tina Langley’s Washington Huskies finished the 2025-26 season with a 22–11 record. After a dominant 72–54 first-round win over South Dakota State, the Huskies will follow senior guard Sayvia Sellers’ lead. She averaged 18 PPG last season and is touted to be joined by sophomore guard Avery Howell (14.2 PPG) in the starting lineup, hoping to make their presence felt in the Big Ten.

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Dawn Plitzuweit’s Minnesota Golden Gophers have finally made it back into the preseason poll for the first time since 2019, and this year marks their highest position yet. They had a stellar 24–9 overall season in 2025-26, but an 80–56 Sweet Sixteen loss to UCLA ended their season. Grace Grocholski (12.1 PPG), Tori McKinney (12.7 PPG), and Mara Braun (11.7 PPG) will all return for this season, maintaining a solid scoring core. They will be joined by Gracie Merkle (19.2 PPG ) from Penn State to complete their roster.

Ohio State Buckeyes

The Buckeyes have managed to retain their leading scorer from last season, junior guard Jaloni Cambridge (23.2 PPG), after a 27–8 overall season record. After losing Chance Gray to the WNBA, Kevin McGuff has focused his attention on returning players Kennedy Cambridge (9.0 PPG) and Elsa Lemmila (9.1 PPG) to support Jaloni in a push to the Sweet Sixteen.

Ole Miss Rebels

Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin was in a predicament after the Rebels fell from 12th last year to 19th this season. They also lost their top scorer, Cotie McMahon, to the WNBA. In response, Coach Yo has used the transfer portal to bring in Talaysia Cooper (16.0 PPG) from Tennessee, Jada Richard (9.5 PPG) from LSU, and Maya Anderson (13.9 PPG) from San Jose State to reinforce the primary scoring core of the team. The Rebels will hope to make a run for their first-ever NCAA championship.

Maryland Terrapins

Brenda Frese enters her 25th season in the NCAA with the Terrapins after boasting the 10th position last season. After they lost Kaylene Smikle and Saylor Poffenbarger, the Terps landed Stanford transfer forward Nunu Agara (15.3 PPG), while retaining their top scorer from last season, Oluchi Okananwa (17.8 PPG). Frese will hope to repeat their 2006 Championship run once again this season.

Oklahoma Sooners

The Sooners, under Jennie Baranczyk’s guidance, finished last season with a record of 26–8 overall, making it to the Sweet Sixteen before the Gamecocks eliminated them. Aaliyah Chavez (18.4 PPG) and Sahara Williams (12.4 PPG) now anchor the team since Raegan Beers is part of the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun. With a high-octane offense, the Sooners will expect to climb higher in the SEC standings this season.

Oklahoma State Cowgirls

The Cowgirls had a decent showing last season, finishing with a 24–10 record. But head coach Jacie Hoyt faced significant roster turnover this offseason after losing Micah Gray, Jadyn Wooten, and Amari Whiting to the transfer portal. But they were able to acquire some incredible firepower in the form of Audi Crooks (25.8 PPG) from Iowa State, Liv McGill (22.5 PPG) from Florida, and Nene Ndiaye (14.8 PPG) from Rutgers. With their offense sorted, the Cowgirls will hope to make a deep run this season, after falling in the second round last season.

Illinois Fighting Illini

Under Shauna Green, the Fighting Illini have made it to their fifth consecutive appearance in the AP Top 25. Green has retained their productive scoring core in the form of Berry Wallace (18.4 PPG), Cearah Parchment (13.6 PPG), and Gretchen Dolan (12.9 PPG) even after a second-round loss to Rutgers last year. Green will hope to push the Fighting Illini to their first-ever championship.

West Virginia Mountaineers

The Mountaineers had a very good season in 2025-26, finishing with a record of 28-7, eventually losing out to Kentucky in the second round. They retained their highest scorer, Gia Cooke (15.0 PPG), and added Skylar Forbes (15.5 PPG) from Marquette, as well as Zahirah Walton (18.1 PPG) from George Mason. West Virginia can hold strong aspirations to challenge the top of the Big 12 with this lineup.

NC State Wolfpack

No team has seen a bigger fall than the Wolfpack. Coach Wes Moore’s team was ranked 9th last season in the poll, and has fallen to the very end this season. The team retained their top two scorers from last season – Khamil Pierre (16.7 PPG) and Zoe Brooks (16.0 PPG). But the 21-11 season record last year led to the departure of their next two highest scorers – Zamareya Jones and Tilda Trygger. After the second-round loss to Michigan, Moore brought in Khady Leye (9.5 PPG) from Auburn, who is expected to join the starting lineup. Moore hopes this season gives the Wolfpack the chance to make it to the Elite Eight and fight for the ultimate prize – the NCAA Championship.