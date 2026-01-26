LSU vs Florida WBB: Predictions, Injury Report, Starting 5, and More

LSU did not need Kim Mulkey on the sidelines to take care of Texas A&M. As Mulkey traveled for a personal emergency, assistant coach Bob Starkey took over. The team did not miss a beat, defeating the Aggies 98-54 with poise and precision. “It was the same. I think our goal was the same,” MiLaysia Fulwiley said. “We all come into practice each and every day just wanting to get better, so I think Bob kind of emphasized that tonight. We’ve got to get better; we can’t overlook this team.” But LSU isn’t the only side entering this matchup with renewed focus.

The Florida Gators have just broken off their 5-game losing streak. They overcame Missouri 89-71 with the Gators quartet Liv McGill (28 points), Me’Arah O’Neal (17), Laila Reynolds (14), joined by Alexia Dizeko (16) in double figures. Florida has yet to get the W against a ranked side. Will LSU become their first ranked victims? Let’s have a look at how the teams stack up ahead of their much-awaited SEC clash.

LSU vs Florida: Where To Watch

Date and Time: Monday, Jan 26, 6 p.m. CT,

Location: Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, LA

TV: SEC Network

LSU vs Florida: Injury Report

Following is the injury report released on the SEC Game Day Report.

LSU Player Injury Status Kailyn Gilbert Family Issue Out

Florida

Player Injury Status All Available

LSU vs Florida: Predicted Line Ups

LSU:

Grace Knox

Amiya Joyner

Jada Richard

Mikaylah Williams

Flau’jae Johnson



Florida:

Caterina Piatti

Emilija Dakic

Liv McGill

Me’Arah O’Neal

Laila Reynolds

LSU vs Florida: Match Preview and Prediction

The No.6 LSU finally gets a breather after facing a five-game span facing 4 ranked teams in the top 13. However, it won’t be easy. Florida is coming off a brutal stretch and would love their first win over a ranked team. The team is filled with talents like Liv McGill and Me’Arah O’Neal. Let’s have a look at how the teams statistically match up.

Stat Florida Rank LSU Rank FG% 0.453 42nd 0.526 2nd 3P% 0.271 314th 0.371 12th FT% 0.708 174th 0.744 70th TRB 39.6 101st 48.9 3rd AST 13.5 166th 19.3 8th STL 10.3 64th 13.8 10th BLK 4.3 51st 4.9 29th TOV 16.5 181st 14.7 80th PTS 75.7 49th 99.5 1st Opp PTS 63 157th 73.5 183rd

Naturally, LSU starts as the favourites, wielding the best offense in the nation. A whopping 7 players in this Tigers squad are averaging in double digits, with Flau’Jae Johnson and Mi’Laysia Fulwiley leading the squad at 14.5 points per game. Both sides try to get to the rim, but with different methods.

USA Today via Reuters Mar 24, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Lady Tigers guard Flau’jae Johnson (4) looks on against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders during the second half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

LSU tries to go fast and score in transition with an adjusted Tempo of 76.6 per Barttorvik. That ranks at No.6 in the nation. On the other hand, Florida moves the ball around more with McGill at the helm. She runs the offense, scoring 23.4 points and assisting 5.4 per game. Her usage rate of 34.4 is almost 11 more than the next highest. MiLaysia Fulwiley, arguably their best defender, will look to lock McGill down.

For Florida have a chance to get the victory, McGill will need to have a big performance. Regardless, LSU remains touted heavily to win this matchup. ESPN Analytics gives the Tigers a whopping 98.2% chance to win this game. We can expect a big performance from Johnson, a stern reply to critics after the last game, where she couldn’t get going.