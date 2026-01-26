LSU vs Florida WBB: Predictions, Injury Report, Starting 5, and More

LSU did not need Kim Mulkey on the sidelines to take care of Texas A&M. As Mulkey traveled for a personal emergency, assistant coach Bob Starkey took over. The team did not miss a beat, defeating the Aggies 98-54 with poise and precision. “It was the same. I think our goal was the same,” MiLaysia Fulwiley said. “We all come into practice each and every day just wanting to get better, so I think Bob kind of emphasized that tonight. We’ve got to get better; we can’t overlook this team.” But LSU isn’t the only side entering this matchup with renewed focus.
The Florida Gators have just broken off their 5-game losing streak. They overcame Missouri 89-71 with the Gators quartet Liv McGill (28 points), Me’Arah O’Neal (17), Laila Reynolds (14), joined by Alexia Dizeko (16) in double figures. Florida has yet to get the W against a ranked side. Will LSU become their first ranked victims? Let’s have a look at how the teams stack up ahead of their much-awaited SEC clash.
LSU vs Florida: Where To Watch
Date and Time: Monday, Jan 26, 6 p.m. CT,
Location: Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, LA
TV: SEC Network
LSU vs Florida: Injury Report
Following is the injury report released on the SEC Game Day Report.
|LSU
|Player
|Injury
|Status
|Kailyn Gilbert
|Family Issue
|Out
Florida
|Player
|Injury
|Status
|All Available
LSU vs Florida: Predicted Line Ups
LSU:
Grace Knox
Amiya Joyner
Jada Richard
Mikaylah Williams
Flau’jae Johnson
Florida:
Caterina Piatti
Emilija Dakic
Liv McGill
Me’Arah O’Neal
Laila Reynolds
LSU vs Florida: Match Preview and Prediction
The No.6 LSU finally gets a breather after facing a five-game span facing 4 ranked teams in the top 13. However, it won’t be easy. Florida is coming off a brutal stretch and would love their first win over a ranked team. The team is filled with talents like Liv McGill and Me’Arah O’Neal. Let’s have a look at how the teams statistically match up.
|Stat
|Florida
|Rank
|LSU
|Rank
|FG%
|0.453
|42nd
|0.526
|2nd
|3P%
|0.271
|314th
|0.371
|12th
|FT%
|0.708
|174th
|0.744
|70th
|TRB
|39.6
|101st
|48.9
|3rd
|AST
|13.5
|166th
|19.3
|8th
|STL
|10.3
|64th
|13.8
|10th
|BLK
|4.3
|51st
|4.9
|29th
|TOV
|16.5
|181st
|14.7
|80th
|PTS
|75.7
|49th
|99.5
|1st
|Opp PTS
|63
|157th
|73.5
|183rd
Naturally, LSU starts as the favourites, wielding the best offense in the nation. A whopping 7 players in this Tigers squad are averaging in double digits, with Flau’Jae Johnson and Mi’Laysia Fulwiley leading the squad at 14.5 points per game. Both sides try to get to the rim, but with different methods.
LSU tries to go fast and score in transition with an adjusted Tempo of 76.6 per Barttorvik. That ranks at No.6 in the nation. On the other hand, Florida moves the ball around more with McGill at the helm. She runs the offense, scoring 23.4 points and assisting 5.4 per game. Her usage rate of 34.4 is almost 11 more than the next highest. MiLaysia Fulwiley, arguably their best defender, will look to lock McGill down.
For Florida have a chance to get the victory, McGill will need to have a big performance. Regardless, LSU remains touted heavily to win this matchup. ESPN Analytics gives the Tigers a whopping 98.2% chance to win this game. We can expect a big performance from Johnson, a stern reply to critics after the last game, where she couldn’t get going.
