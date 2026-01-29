LSU vs Arkansas WBB Preview: Predictions, Injury Report, Starting 5, and More

Arkansas has been walking on fire for the past few weeks. They are on a 6 match losing run that included heavy losses to South Carolina, Tennessee, and Alabama. “I think the biggest thing is helping them understand most things don’t happen overnight,” first-year coach Kelsi Musick said of battling the tough period. “It takes a while.” Unfortunately for the Razorbacks, things don’t get easier. Arkansas will play its fifth-ranked opponent in its last seven games when it takes on No. 6 LSU.
On the other hand, LSU’s graph is on its way up. After those twin losses to start the SEC play, LSU has recovered and not looked back since. They are coming off a dominating 89-60 win over the Florida Gators. While it was not the most comfortable game in the first half, LSU dominated the second to take home the victory. Now they face Arkansas next. Will the Razorbacks break their losing streak? Or LSU will continue theirs. Let’s look at how things fare for both teams ahead of the game, including injury reports, how to watch, and more.
ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch LSU vs Arkansas?
Day And Date: Thursday, Jan. 29
Time: 7 p.m. CT
Location: Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, LA
Streaming: SECN+
LSU vs Arkansas: Injury Report
Following is the injury report for LSU vs Arkansas, according to the SEC Website.
ADVERTISEMENT
LSU
|Player
|Injury/Reason
|Designation
|Kailyn Gilbert
|Personal Reasons
|Out
ADVERTISEMENT
Arkansas:
|Player
|Injury/Reason
|Designation
|No Injuries to Report
Top Stories
Top-Ranked UFC Star Suspended After Failed Drug Test Forces CSAD Action
Paddy Pimblett Set to Lose Half His UFC 324 Paycheck Amid Hospital Visit and Suspension
Bryson DeChambeau Visits PGA of America as LIV Golf’s Future Looks Bleak
Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman Announces New Career Move On Wednesday After ESPN Season Ends
Sean McDermott Reportedly Tried to Undermine Josh Allen as Ex-Bills Starter Backs HC’s Firing
Patrick Reed Cuts Ties With LIV Golf as He Commits to PGA Tour With Public Message
ADVERTISEMENT
LSU vs Arkansas: Predicted Lineups
LSU:
Grace Knox
Amiya Joyner
Jada Richard
ADVERTISEMENT
Mikaylah Williams
Flau’jae Johnson
ADVERTISEMENT
Arkansas:
Ashlynn Chlarson
Bonnie Deas
Emily Robinson
ADVERTISEMENT
Taleyah Jones
Wyvette Mayberry
ADVERTISEMENT
LSU vs Arkansas: Match Preview And Prediction
The Tigers have historically dominated this head-to-head matchup. They have won the last four games against Arkansas. When LSU plays at home, it holds an 18-8 advantage over the Razorbacks. The last time LSU and Arkansas met at the PMAC, LSU downed Arkansas by a score of 99-68 in 2024. This time, the statistical trends are suggesting a similar result.
|Stat
|LSU
|Rank
|Arkansas
|Rank
|FG%
|0.524
|2nd
|0.395
|218th
|3P%
|0.37
|14th
|0.332
|84th
|FT%
|0.745
|69th
|0.747
|64th
|TRB
|48.9
|3rd
|44
|8th
|AST
|19.1
|9th
|12.5
|225th
|STL
|13.4
|10th
|7.9
|214th
|BLK
|4.9
|30th
|4
|76th
|TOV
|14.7
|80th
|17.2
|224th
|PTS
|99
|1st
|73.3
|73rd
|Opp PTS
|56.8
|38th
|73
|332nd
LSU has arguably been the most dynamic offense in the country. They just don’t stop coming at you. Kim Mulkey’s side leads the league in bench points (42.2) and total points per game. “I would think that’s part of our identity,” Mulkey said on Monday after the Florida win. “Who are you going to stop?” That’s the question, isn’t it? The variety has made life difficult for almost all teams they have faced, and it would be the same against Arkansas’ leaky defense. They have conceded 85+ points in 3 of the last five games. Confidence is down in Arkansas, and traveling away to LSU does not help.
In the offense, Arkansas has Talia Jones, averaging 16.3 points per game, but she has little help. Beyond Bonnie Deas, who is averaging 10.1 points, there is no player in double digits. It looks like LSU will dominate, and we can expect another 100+ point game from Mulkey’s side. Currently, ESPN Analytics gives LSU a 99% of winning this matchup. While no mountain is high enough, Arkansas will need a miraculous, once-in-a-while performance to take down this talented LSU side.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT