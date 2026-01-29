LSU vs Arkansas WBB Preview: Predictions, Injury Report, Starting 5, and More

Arkansas has been walking on fire for the past few weeks. They are on a 6 match losing run that included heavy losses to South Carolina, Tennessee, and Alabama. “I think the biggest thing is helping them understand most things don’t happen overnight,” first-year coach Kelsi Musick said of battling the tough period. “It takes a while.” Unfortunately for the Razorbacks, things don’t get easier. Arkansas will play its fifth-ranked opponent in its last seven games when it takes on No. 6 LSU.

On the other hand, LSU’s graph is on its way up. After those twin losses to start the SEC play, LSU has recovered and not looked back since. They are coming off a dominating 89-60 win over the Florida Gators. While it was not the most comfortable game in the first half, LSU dominated the second to take home the victory. Now they face Arkansas next. Will the Razorbacks break their losing streak? Or LSU will continue theirs. Let’s look at how things fare for both teams ahead of the game, including injury reports, how to watch, and more.

How to watch LSU vs Arkansas?

Day And Date: Thursday, Jan. 29

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Location: Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, LA

Streaming: SECN+

LSU vs Arkansas: Injury Report

Following is the injury report for LSU vs Arkansas, according to the SEC Website.



LSU

Player Injury/Reason Designation Kailyn Gilbert Personal Reasons Out

Arkansas:

Player Injury/Reason Designation No Injuries to Report

LSU vs Arkansas: Predicted Lineups

LSU:

Grace Knox

Amiya Joyner

Jada Richard

Mikaylah Williams

Flau’jae Johnson

Arkansas:

Ashlynn Chlarson

Bonnie Deas

Emily Robinson

Taleyah Jones

Wyvette Mayberry

LSU vs Arkansas: Match Preview And Prediction

The Tigers have historically dominated this head-to-head matchup. They have won the last four games against Arkansas. When LSU plays at home, it holds an 18-8 advantage over the Razorbacks. The last time LSU and Arkansas met at the PMAC, LSU downed Arkansas by a score of 99-68 in 2024. This time, the statistical trends are suggesting a similar result.

Stat LSU Rank Arkansas Rank FG% 0.524 2nd 0.395 218th 3P% 0.37 14th 0.332 84th FT% 0.745 69th 0.747 64th TRB 48.9 3rd 44 8th AST 19.1 9th 12.5 225th STL 13.4 10th 7.9 214th BLK 4.9 30th 4 76th TOV 14.7 80th 17.2 224th PTS 99 1st 73.3 73rd Opp PTS 56.8 38th 73 332nd

LSU has arguably been the most dynamic offense in the country. They just don’t stop coming at you. Kim Mulkey’s side leads the league in bench points (42.2) and total points per game. “I would think that’s part of our identity,” Mulkey said on Monday after the Florida win. “Who are you going to stop?” That’s the question, isn’t it? The variety has made life difficult for almost all teams they have faced, and it would be the same against Arkansas’ leaky defense. They have conceded 85+ points in 3 of the last five games. Confidence is down in Arkansas, and traveling away to LSU does not help.

In the offense, Arkansas has Talia Jones, averaging 16.3 points per game, but she has little help. Beyond Bonnie Deas, who is averaging 10.1 points, there is no player in double digits. It looks like LSU will dominate, and we can expect another 100+ point game from Mulkey’s side. Currently, ESPN Analytics gives LSU a 99% of winning this matchup. While no mountain is high enough, Arkansas will need a miraculous, once-in-a-while performance to take down this talented LSU side.