LSU vs. WA State: Injury Report, How to Watch, Predictions & More

ByYashika Dutta

Nov 29, 2025 | 6:00 PM EST

The LSU Tigers closed out their matchup against Marist with a dominant 113-53 win, and the victory carried historic weight. LSU became the first program in NCAA women’s basketball to score 100 or more points in seven straight games. It also marked the second time Kim Mulkey claimed this record. The first came in 1981-82, when Louisiana Tech set the mark with a 5-foot-4 sophomore point guard named Mulkey leading the charge.

The only difference now is that she’s on the sidelines. She made the NCAA tournament in each of her seasons as the coach won the national title in 2023. Yet, she’s barely acknowledged the milestone before the game. “I don’t pay any attention to that,” she said. That’s because she’s up for the next challenge versus WA State.

How to watch LSU vs WA State?

  • Location: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
  • Watch: ESPN+
  • Date: Saturday, November 29, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

LSU vs WA State: Injury Report

There are no injuries reported for LSU.

There are no injuries reported in WA State.

LSU vs WA State: Projected Lineups

LSU Grace Knox | ZaKiyah Johnson | Jada Richard | Mikaylah Williams | Flau’jae Johnson

WA State | Malia Ruud | Tanja Valancic | Charlotte Abraham | Mackenzie Chatfield | Eleonora Villa

LSU vs WA State: Preview and Prediction

LSU is coming off a strong win over Marist, where the Tigers’ offense was powered by ZaKiyah Johnson’s 19 points, eight rebounds, and two steals. Helping her throughout was Kate Koval, who scored 17 points, 10 rebounds, and two steals of her own. So far, LSU is averaging 111.8 points per game while allowing just 54.7 – the 42nd-best mark.

USA Today via Reuters

They have a massive +401 scoring differential. Also, they are outscoring opponents by 55 points per game. Their highest scorer, Flau’jae Johnson, is averaging 17.3 points. Washington State, meanwhile, has a -76 scoring differential and is being outscored by 10.9 points per game.

Washington State averages only 61.4 points. They give up 72.3 per contest, good enough to place them 296th nationally. They are coming up with a recent win against Miami OH. But the upcoming game will not be easy.  That’s because LSU shoots an impressive 55.5% from the field, which is 12.5% higher than what WA State typically allows.

Not just that, the Cougars shoot 38.6%, which is still 7.1% better than LSU’s defensive average. While LSU is 7-0 against non-conference opponents, Washington State is just 1-6. That’s why the game heavily favors the Tigers, giving them a 99% chance to win.

