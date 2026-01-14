brand-logo
LSU'S Flau'jae Johnson Makes Major Puma Announcement on Tuesday

By Soham Kulkarni

Jan 13, 2026 | 7:24 PM EST

Jan 13, 2026 | 7:24 PM EST

Flau’jae Johnson has been a multitasking phenom. She is a rapper who also plays basketball, or vice versa. The idea behind everything is the same: to build a brand. Johnson is not chasing money, but rather, she is weaponising social media to represent who she is. Now, her brand has taken a huge leap with the announcement of her second Player Edition sneakers.

The LSU star revealed her first Player Edition sneakers in 2024, just a week after Paige Bueckers became the first college player to do so. Johnson has announced the release of her second shoe Puma All-Pro Nitro 2 PE. The shoes, revealed by Sole Retriever, have a sleek design in pink shades. It is a low-top sneaker with a tan, textured upper and bright pink details with a big side logo and a thick, cushioned-looking cream sole. The design also has an accent of green to add contrast and personality. Watching the first look of her PE’s Johnson herself wrote, “Wow 💕💕💕💕💕”. The release date is not far away either.

“The Puma All-Pro Nitro 2 Flau’jae Johnson PE will be released February 6, 2026, through Puma and select retailers in-store and online,” reported Sole Retriever.

(This is a developing story…)

