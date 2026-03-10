Man Behind NCAA Basketball Betting Scandal Involving Over 39 Players Pleads Guilty

The NBA was already under betting investigation, and January revealed that even NCAA basketball was not safe. It’s one of the biggest point-shaving scandals in college basketball history, which began with the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) and later seeped into U.S. Division I programs. This involved 26 people, and one of them has turned himself in.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Jalen Smith appeared in federal court in Philadelphia and pleaded guilty. Smith, a North Carolina native, used to train and develop local basketball players for professional scouting combines. But he used those connections with players when he became part of the scheme and was charged with wire fraud and bribery charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

A group of 26 people placed bets on rigged NCAA basketball games where they were bribing players to underperform. The reports revealed that Smith was active in helping fix games in the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons. His role was to promise a big payout for underperformance. Prosecutors said that he often traveled to meet players to deliver cash payments by hand. One scenario involved him traveling to Louisiana to deliver $32,000 in cash to two of the players.

Their scheme grew to involve more than 39 players on more than 17 different NCAA Division I men’s basketball teams, who then rigged and attempted to rig more than 29 games. The financials of their scheme involved wagering millions of dollars, and obviously, their return was substantial. That’s how they were able to pay players $10,000 to $30,000 per game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Programs like Tulane University and DePaul University were targeted among more than 40 schools. They were able to successfully rig some games, which were the first round of the Horizon League championship and the second round of the Southland Conference championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

It began with fixing games in the CBA in 2023, and Smith and others shifted their focus towards NCAA basketball in January 2025.

Will a former Bulls star plead guilty next?

“Protecting competition integrity is of the utmost importance for the NCAA,” President Charlie Baker said in a statement. And now the legal hammer is already down on one, and others could follow. Last season, more than a dozen players tried to fix games. One high-profile among these was that of a former Chicago Bulls guard.

ADVERTISEMENT

Antonio Blakeney, the former LSU standout, grabbed headlines for the wrong reasons. His profile and stint in the CBA match the timeline in the indictment, which runs from September 2022 through February 2025. He had a high-profile college pedigree (LSU All-American), had those NBA connections with the Bulls, and then became the top scorer in the CBA.

He allegedly received payments to underperform in certain contests and then recruited teammates to do the same. A direct relation to the point-shaving scandal in both CBA and NCAA games. How long the legal case will go on is anybody’s guess. But with March Madness beginning soon, such issues must be dealt with early.