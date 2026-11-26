Mara Braun could have walked away. When Lindsay Whalen left after Braun’s freshman season, the Wayzata native had every reason to look elsewhere. She stayed. Then she broke the same bone in her right foot in back-to-back seasons. She came back and helped the Gophers reach the Sweet 16 for the first time in 21 years.

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Now a redshirt senior, Braun is back at Williams Arena for one final season. In an exclusive interview with EssentiallySports, she spoke about what Minnesota means to her, how she got through two injuries, and what this team still wants to prove.

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“I wanted to play for Minnesota”

Braun is a local kid in every sense. She grew up going to Gophers games and dreamed of wearing the jersey.

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“It means everything. I grew up watching this program, dreamed of playing here, been to games since I was a little kid. My pride of wearing Minnesota has grown a lot over these past five years. I think it’s become more than just basketball for me.”

Whalen, a Minnesota legend as a player and coach, was a big part of why Braun signed. When Whalen and her staff departed, Braun had a decision to make.

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“When they left, it was more than just a coaching staff. I wanted to play for Minnesota and the name across the chest, and I believed in the program and what we could do with it. When Coach P came in with her staff, I just really bought into it and trusted her and her vision. Looking back, I’m really glad I stayed.”

That bet on Dawn Plitzuweit has paid off. Minnesota went 24-9 last season, hosted the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament and opened this season ranked No. 17 in the AP preseason poll.

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Two broken feet and a lot of doubt

Braun broke a metatarsal in her right foot on Jan. 28, 2024, and missed multiple games that season. The next season, the same injury ended her year again. She sat out to keep a year of eligibility.

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“You’re always wondering, are you gonna get back to how you were before? Basketball being taken away from me once was hard, but twice was extremely hard. So I relied on my faith, my family, my teammates, the people close to me to get through it.”

Her toughness started at home, in games against her older brother.

“Growing up, he was always beating down on me, especially in basketball, and just toughening me up. The way I grew up and my competitive nature, I think that’s taken me as far as I am today.”

She says the injuries also changed how she plays. If you watch her, she is often smiling.

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“Everything I’ve been through, you can’t take a game for granted, or even a practice. I’ve learned to play with a lot of passion.”

Finding her form in a historic season

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The comeback was not instant. Braun admits it took time to settle back in. By March, she was one of the Gophers’ most important players.

“It took a little time to get my bearings of playing again. Towards the end of the season, when it got down to crunch time and it was kind of do or die, that’s when I really locked in.”

Minnesota beat Green Bay and Ole Miss at Williams Arena to reach the regional semifinals. Braun hit a game-tying three late against Ole Miss before Amaya Battle’s game-winner.

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“You couldn’t even hear yourself think. It was amazing and it was everything I dreamt of. After the first win against Green Bay, I just remember being in tears because of how happy I was. It seemed like everything was aligning, and it’s exactly what I came here to do.”

She credits the team’s closeness, and says the Gophers even study their huddles on film.

“We pride ourselves on our pillars, which are toughness, togetherness and find a way. We’ll go back and watch film: are there any gaps in the huddles? Small things like that can really show up towards the end of games.”

The run ended against UCLA in Sacramento. The Bruins went on to win the national title with a 37-1 record. Braun sees that game as a measuring stick.

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“Their physicality and the talent alone is at a different level, and that’s where we’re striving to be. It helps us understand what that consistency and attention to detail would look like to compete with the best teams.”

Why she came back for one more year

After the season, Braun announced that she would return for her redshirt senior season. For her, the decision came down to her teammates and the feeling that the job was not finished.

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“I wanna be in college as long as I can to build those relationships. The girls I’m playing with now, I’ve been with for the past four years. They’re my best friends. What we did last year was awesome, but there’s still unfinished business.”

The first target is clear: get back to hosting in March.

“Hosting again in the tournament would be something to strive for, because of the environment and how much it helped us.”

Stepping up without Tori McKinney

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That task got harder two weeks before the opener. Tori McKinney, who led Minnesota in scoring last season at 12.7 points per game, suffered a season-ending knee injury in practice.

“I feel horribly for her and for the team, right before the season. It’s a huge shock. But you can’t replace Tori with just one person. She does so many things on the floor. So for all of us, it’s about stepping up in one way or another and doing the extra thing, whether it’s diving on the floor for a loose ball, getting a rebound or getting to the free-throw line.”

As a fifth-year player, Braun sees her role as the constant.

“Days get long and it gets repetitive. I want to be someone who leads by example, holds people accountable, including myself, and brings positive energy every single day.”

She also picked out freshman Natalie Kussow, Wisconsin’s 2026 Ms. Basketball, as one to watch.

“Her ability to get downhill and what she’s done so far as a freshman, the sky is the limit. She’s a player that’s gonna be on a lot of watch lists in the future.”

Billboards, trains and NIL

Braun’s NIL deals have put her on billboards, trains and buses. Her teammates make sure she knows it.

“There’s trains and buses that go around with my face on them, so my teammates will send me pictures like, ‘Hey, I saw you today on the way to practice.’ It’s fun to be recognized, but also to be able to do it for the state.”

She calls the NIL era a dream come true for college athletes, and says the university has looked after her. When she can, she shares it. One year she bought every teammate JBL headphones.

Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers and a bigger stage

Braun faced Caitlin Clark for two seasons in the Big Ten. She remembers Williams Arena filling up with Clark jerseys when Iowa came to town.

“When I was playing against them, it wasn’t something I wanted to talk about too much, knowing I had to compete against them. Looking back, I’m really grateful to have had that opportunity. It brought a lot of recognition to our team and the players on our team.”

She also has history with Paige Bueckers, dating back to high school in Minnesota. And she talks to former Gophers star Rachel Banham almost every day for advice.

For a model of how her own team wants to play, Braun points to the WNBA champions. The Golden State Valkyries won the title in only their second season, beating the Atlanta Dream in Game 7. They led the league in defensive rating and had no All-WNBA player on the roster.

“The biggest thing is their defensive tenacity. They got after it. Their togetherness is something our team can look at as inspiration too. Not necessarily the stars of the league, but the best team that could play together. When you can put it all together, play off each other and play such good team defense, it wins championships.”

The pro dream

Braun has already worn a USA jersey. In 2023 she helped Team USA win the FIBA 3×3 U23 Nations League title in Mongolia.

“Representing my country, anytime I can do that, is a dream. Being surrounded by those players pushed me and gave me confidence that I belong in those environments. Now I’m continuing to work towards that again.”

The next step is pro basketball, wherever that is.

“Ever since I was a kid, I wanted to play at the professional level. Whether that’s the WNBA or overseas, wherever I’m placed, I want to be successful at that next level. With the WNBA expansion and all the opportunities overseas, it’s a good time to be a woman in sports for sure.”

One WNBA star is still on her list to meet. Braun has long been a Sabrina Ionescu fan. She has watched her play in person but has never met her.

“Stay true and stay loyal”

In an era of constant transfers, Braun is a rare five-year player at one school. She wants that to be part of how she is remembered.

“It’s so common now to jump around and think the grass is greener. But knowing all the work we’ve put in since we got here and where the program is now, it means a lot. To do it for my home state means even more. I want to be someone the little girls can look up to, and know that dreams do come true if you put in the work, stay true and stay loyal.”

One more season. One more shot at a packed Barn in March. Braun would not want it any other way.