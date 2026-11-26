Mara Braun could have walked away. When Lindsay Whalen left after Braun’s freshman season, the Wayzata native had every reason to look elsewhere. She stayed. Then she broke the same bone in her right foot in back-to-back seasons. She came back and helped the Gophers reach the Sweet 16 for the first time in 21 years.
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Now a redshirt senior, Braun is back at Williams Arena for one final season. In an exclusive interview with EssentiallySports, she spoke about what Minnesota means to her, how she got through two injuries, and what this team still wants to prove.
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“I wanted to play for Minnesota”
Braun is a local kid in every sense. She grew up going to Gophers games and dreamed of wearing the jersey.
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Whalen, a Minnesota legend as a player and coach, was a big part of why Braun signed. When Whalen and her staff departed, Braun had a decision to make.
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That bet on Dawn Plitzuweit has paid off. Minnesota went 24-9 last season, hosted the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament and opened this season ranked No. 17 in the AP preseason poll.
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Two broken feet and a lot of doubt
Braun broke a metatarsal in her right foot on Jan. 28, 2024, and missed multiple games that season. The next season, the same injury ended her year again. She sat out to keep a year of eligibility.
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Her toughness started at home, in games against her older brother.
She says the injuries also changed how she plays. If you watch her, she is often smiling.
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Finding her form in a historic season
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The comeback was not instant. Braun admits it took time to settle back in. By March, she was one of the Gophers’ most important players.
Minnesota beat Green Bay and Ole Miss at Williams Arena to reach the regional semifinals. Braun hit a game-tying three late against Ole Miss before Amaya Battle’s game-winner.
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She credits the team’s closeness, and says the Gophers even study their huddles on film.
The run ended against UCLA in Sacramento. The Bruins went on to win the national title with a 37-1 record. Braun sees that game as a measuring stick.
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Why she came back for one more year
After the season, Braun announced that she would return for her redshirt senior season. For her, the decision came down to her teammates and the feeling that the job was not finished.
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The first target is clear: get back to hosting in March.
Stepping up without Tori McKinney
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That task got harder two weeks before the opener. Tori McKinney, who led Minnesota in scoring last season at 12.7 points per game, suffered a season-ending knee injury in practice.
As a fifth-year player, Braun sees her role as the constant.
She also picked out freshman Natalie Kussow, Wisconsin’s 2026 Ms. Basketball, as one to watch.
Billboards, trains and NIL
Braun’s NIL deals have put her on billboards, trains and buses. Her teammates make sure she knows it.
She calls the NIL era a dream come true for college athletes, and says the university has looked after her. When she can, she shares it. One year she bought every teammate JBL headphones.
Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers and a bigger stage
Braun faced Caitlin Clark for two seasons in the Big Ten. She remembers Williams Arena filling up with Clark jerseys when Iowa came to town.
She also has history with Paige Bueckers, dating back to high school in Minnesota. And she talks to former Gophers star Rachel Banham almost every day for advice.
For a model of how her own team wants to play, Braun points to the WNBA champions. The Golden State Valkyries won the title in only their second season, beating the Atlanta Dream in Game 7. They led the league in defensive rating and had no All-WNBA player on the roster.
The pro dream
Braun has already worn a USA jersey. In 2023 she helped Team USA win the FIBA 3×3 U23 Nations League title in Mongolia.
The next step is pro basketball, wherever that is.
One WNBA star is still on her list to meet. Braun has long been a Sabrina Ionescu fan. She has watched her play in person but has never met her.
“Stay true and stay loyal”
In an era of constant transfers, Braun is a rare five-year player at one school. She wants that to be part of how she is remembered.
One more season. One more shot at a packed Barn in March. Braun would not want it any other way.