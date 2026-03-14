March Madness 2026: Every City and Arena Hosting NCAA Tournament Games

March Madness is just a day away, and the anticipation around it is off the charts. As college basketball embarks on its final chapter in 2026, the teams look ready to sweat it out for the grand prize. But where will these games be held? Let’s dive right in and find out about the venues where the NCAA 2026 March Madness games will be hosted.

Which Arena Hosts the First Four Games in March Madness 2026?

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The 2026 calendar will see the University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio, hosting the First Four Games on March 17th and 18th. These play-in games determine the final four teams that advance into the traditional 64-team March Madness bracket. Dayton has always been the longstanding home for the First Four ever since the format was introduced in 2011.

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The First Four consists of four play-in games involving eight teams. The match-ups usually include the four lowest-seeded at-large teams against the four lowest-seeded automatic qualifiers.

Dates : March 17th and 18th 2026

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City: Dayton, Ohio

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Venue: University of Dayton Arena (UD Arena), located at 1801 Edwin C. Moses Blvd., Dayton, OH 45417.

The venue was opened in 1969 and has been renovated multiple times, with its last work happening in 2019, and can house approximately 13,409 people. Because of its rich association with college basketball, it has also earned itself the nickname “Epicenter of College Basketball.”

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Since 2011, this has been the proven ground where college basketball teams have slogged it out for a chance to etch their names into basketball supremacy. Dayton fans have a history of coming in numbers and selling out arenas as March Madness tips off from here. This is exactly why the slogan “The Road Starts Here” has become so entwined with this particular city.

Irrespective of the teams playing, the fans have never shirked away, and this is exactly why Dayton is a top-10 media market for college basketball viewership.

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Which Cities and Arenas Host the First and Second Round Games in 2026?

The 2026 NCAA Tournament’s First and Second Rounds (Round of 64 and Round of 32) will be played March 19–22 across eight host cities: Buffalo, Greenville, Oklahoma City, Portland, Tampa, Philadelphia, San Diego, and St. Louis. These regional pods spread the opening weekend action nationwide, giving fans across the U.S. a chance to experience March Madness live from the different locations.

The Round of 64 and Round of 32 games will be staggered from Thursday to Sunday. The host cities are arenas are:

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City Arena Hosting Organization Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center Canisius College / MAAC Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena Furman University / SoCon Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center Big 12 Conference Portland, OR Moda Center University of Portland / WCC Tampa, FL Benchmark International Arena University of South Florida / AAC Philadelphia, PA Xfinity Mobile Arena Drexel University / CAA San Diego, CA Viejas Arena (San Diego State Univ.) Mountain West Conference St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center Missouri Valley Conference

Well, all the venues in question have a history to begin with, which is why they have been chosen as the host sites for a tournament of this caliber. Take Buffalo, for instance, which is a frequent NCAA site, home of the NHL’s Sabres, or Greenville, which has become a regular host in recent years, popular in the Southeast, or Portland, with the NBA Trail Blazers’ arena of the West Coast pod.

The NCAA rotates these pods annually to make the games more accessible and provide different regions with hosting opportunities. While Dayton, Ohio, always gets the First Four, the first and second rounds move around each year. But that does not apply to cities like Buffalo, St. Louis, and Philadelphia, which have a history of repeatedly hosting the tournaments because of their strong attendance and basketball culture.

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Which Cities Will Host the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight in the 2026 NCAA Tournament?

Four cities will host Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight games in the second weekend. These matchups will determine which teams win their respective regions and walk away with a Final Four bid. So this is exactly the part where the game gets most cutthroat. It will be played in four cities, and the dates for the Sweet 16 are March 26 and 27, and the Elite Eight are March 28th and 29th, respectively.

As you will notice, both rounds are hosted in the same city/arena for each region, creating a mini-tournament atmosphere. The winners of the Sweet 16 will automatically advance to play for a spot in the Final Four.

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Region City Arena Hosting Organization Midwest Chicago, Illinois United Center Big Ten Conference West San Jose, CA SAP Center San Jose State University South Houston, Texas Toyota Center Rice University East Washington, D.C. Capital One Arena Georgetown University

Where Is the 2026 NCAA Final Four and National Championship Game Being Played?

For the first time since 2021, the Final Four will be making its much-awaited comeback to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. A couple of months after the NFL Combine was hosted here, its seats will be filled to watch who will be crowned champions of DI basketball. So far, Indianapolis has hosted the Final Four eight times between 1980 and 2021, and now it will again get a chance to do so.

During the 2021 final, Baylor defeated Gonzaga 86-70 in a battle of the No. 1 seeds. Before that, legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski won his fifth title at Duke, as the Blue Devils defeated the Wisconsin Badgers 68-63 in the championship game. So it has its own elaborate history that they will hope to live up to this year as well, when they host the elites of the game.

While Indianapolis has hosted the Women’s Final Four three times (RCA Dome in 2005, Bankers Life Fieldhouse in 2011 and 2016), the home of the Indianapolis Colts has not. However, Lucas Oil Stadium is scheduled to host its first Women’s Final Four in 2028.

The Final Four will be the culmination of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament and will see the last four teams left battle it out for the title. The weekend will comprise two national semi-final games that will be played on the same date, Saturday, April 4, 2026, followed by the finals on April 6th that will determine this season’s champion.

Indianapolis has hosted the Final Four nine times, more than any other city. The last three years it hosted these prestigious finals were in 2010, 2015, and 2021, and now it will do so again this year, making it the fourth time overall.

For the record, the NCAA headquarters are located in this city itself, and so you can imagine why the city gets its precedence. The Lucas Oil Stadium also has its own charm to it, with its fancy retractable roof setup and modern amenities, and is ideal for this kind of large-scale event.

So the stage is set, and the gladiators are ready. Now we only await the games to begin to thunderous applause as March Madness graces our screens.