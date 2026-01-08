Mark Campbell, Olivia Miles Credit Quiet Locker Room X-Factor After Win vs. Oklahoma St

The TCU Horned Frogs responded the right way after their first loss of the season. Olivia Miles and co knocked off Oklahoma State 69-61, pushing their home win streak to 35 games, the second-longest active mark in Division I.

Everyone knows Miles is a huge part of this TCU run, but we often overlook those locker room gems who keep the energy right and the group locked in during tough times. And after the Oklahoma game, both the head coach and Miles made sure to shine a light on that X-factor: Veronica Sheffey.

“Veronica Sheffey is one of the most mature, hardworking young people I’ve ever been around,” head coach Mark Campbell said in the postgame press conference. “Her role has not been easy. You come here from San Diego State and you land on a top-10 team in the country with star power everywhere. And this kid has shown up and worked on her game. She shows up at six or seven in the morning every day and puts in work. She is a humble warrior and has stayed the course of just fighting. In practice, she goes against Olivia Miles toe-to-toe every day. I trust her a lot, and part of my job is to figure out how to make sure she has a chance to impact a game for us.”

Sheffey was among the players who transferred alongside Olivia Miles this offseason, right after TCU won its first conference tournament title since 2005 and made its first Sweet 16 in program history. And just like Miles, Sheffey arrived as a highly rated addition.

Sheffey led San Diego State in scoring last season, putting up 11.2 points and 2.9 assists per game and earning All-Mountain West honors as a result. The 5-9 guard hit double figures 21 times, knocked down 81 percent of her free throws, and shot 37 percent from deep. But that’s not all! She also helped SDSU win the Mountain West tournament and reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 13 years.

Unfortunately for Sheffey, her minutes have dropped significantly this season. She went from averaging 30.6 minutes per game to just 8 a night. But to her credit, she hasn’t stopped grinding in practice, and Olivia Miles made sure everyone knew it in the presser.

“I mean, that kid is just hard-nosed. She comes in every day and she kicks our bu-t,” Olivia Miles said. “She kicks the first team’s bu-t every day. Literally yesterday, she was kicking our bu-t. And to see her grow her confidence, stick to her work, trust in herself, and trust in the vision we have for her is incredible.”

Fans got a glimpse of Sheffey at her best against BYU, when she put up 10 points on 2-for-4 shooting in just 14 minutes, which also happened to be her season-high in playing time. Competing for the same spot as Miles doesn’t make things easy, but if TCU want to make a deep run in the Big Dance, Sheffey will need to keep contributing off the bench and holding down the non-Miles minutes.

And speaking of Olivia Miles… does she ever stop delivering?

Olivia Miles Leads the Way in TCU Win

This season has been nothing short of extraordinary for Olivia Miles. She’s posting career bests with 19.3 points, 7.7 assists, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.1 steals per game while shooting 51.7 percent from the floor. If she keeps this up, she’s on track to make history as the first Division I player — men’s or women’s — in the 21st century to average at least 19 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and two steals in one season.

It can’t get better than this.

Imago November 23, 2025, Fort Worth, Texas, USA: TCUÃ s OLIVIA MILES 5 during warmups prior to their game against UTRGV at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth on Sunday. Fort Worth USA – ZUMAm257 20251123_zsp_m257_054 Copyright: xBrianxMcLeanx

Against the Utah Utes, Miles exploded for a career-high 31 points, added 7 rebounds and 7 assists, and scored 8 of TCU’s 10 overtime points…yet the Horned Frogs came up short. But this time against the Cowgirls, Miles’ 20 points on 8-of-15 shooting, paired with 6 rebounds and 8 assists, were enough to lift TCU to victory.

TCU held Oklahoma State scoreless for the final seven minutes and closed the game on a 9-0 run to secure the win. And with Olivia Miles playing the way she is, it’s tough to imagine anyone slowing down their push for another Big 12 title.