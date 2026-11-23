Things are getting worse in head coach Mark Pope’s third season with the Kentucky Wildcats. The program last won a championship in 2012, and Pope hasn’t come close in the previous two seasons, with an NCAA Sweet 16 exit his best record. Now, after being dominated by the 6-0 Indiana Hoosiers (90-76), the Wildcats next face Wichita State. But again, Pope is unable to catch a break in the young season, as a tougher-than-expected battle may get even more unfavorable.

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“Couple of sources tell KSR that Malachi Moreno is currently in concussion protocol following the Indiana game,” sources told Ky Sports Radio, per host Matt Jones on X. “He apparently showed no symptoms during the game but did the next day. He is unlikely to play against Wichita St but that could change depending on symptoms shown.”

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Malachi Moreono is one of the most important players in Pope’s lineup. The sophomore center is averaging 13.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.8 blocks, and 1.2 steals per game, so his absence would be more than felt.

The concussion likely happened in the first half during a loose-ball play against the 270-pound center Samet Yigitoglu. As Moreno was driving for a layup, he unfortunately lost his balance and fell to the floor. But as the No. 21 Hoosiers center tried to retrieve the loose ball, he put his entire frame over Moreno, whose face was planted on the hardwood. Even though the Wildcats are playing Wichita State a whole week after playing Indiana, Moreno’s concussion protocol makes things difficult.

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Six games in, the Wildcats are already in the worst-case scenario with regard to their frontcourt depth. With Moreno unavailable, Washington transfer Franck Kepnang will probably start, while Reece Potter will see extended minutes. We could even see Ousmane N’Diaye, James Madison, and transfer Justin McBride get some on-court action. However, none provide the same level of output as Moreno. In fact, N’Diaye (5.3 points, 3.8 rebounds), McBride (5.7 points, 2.3 rebounds), Kepnang (2.2 points, 1.7 rebounds), and Potter (0 points, 1.5 rebounds) combine for 13.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per game at power forward and center positions.

The Wichita State Shockers are currently atop the American Athletic Conference with a 5-1 record. In KenPom, Wichita State is ranked No. 61 overall, No. 69 in offense and No. 56 in defense. The Wildcats are ranked No. 63 overall. Moreover, the program ranks No. 4 nationally in defensive rebounding rate, giving more trouble to the Wildcats’ front court.

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Wichita St. is scoring 86.3 ppg while holding their rivals to 69.2 ppg.

The Wildcats would also need to stay wary of Wichita State’s physicality. Their best player, William Berg, stands 7’2 and 263 pounds. He is averaging 19.0 points on an impressive 70.8% shooting and 12.2 rebounds.

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Pope’s Kentucky has been in such a situation before. In Jan. 2025, Kentucky entered a massive road matchup against No. 8 Tennessee without starting point guard Lamont Butler, who was considered the heart and soul of the program. His primary backup, Kerr Kriisa, was also unavailable because of a foot injury. Meanwhile, starting forward Andrew Carr was dealing with a back injury and lasted less than 90 seconds before leaving the game. But despite the setbacks, Kentucky won 78–73.

Regardless, for a program with eight national championships, and Pope having already experienced the Wildcats’ championship culture himself, he knows there are no shortcuts to getting back on top. After the heavy loss against Indiana, Pope reminded everyone that rebuilding is easier said than done.

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“We just have to get better every day, and that’s what this team is built to do,” Pope said. “This group is gonna be relentless in terms of growing and improving. They have a really high ceiling, and we’re not close to it right now. So there’s no magic pills; we’re not chasing that. This is like a daily, every single day commitment. That’s how you become great, and that’s what this team’s committed to doing. That’s what I expect us to see.”

With Moreno seemingly unavailable, the Wichita State game is the perfect example for Pope to understand how much his team wants to win.