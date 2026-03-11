Mark Pope, Kentucky, Criticized for What They Did Before the SEC Tournament Game vs LSU

Mark Pope is leaving absolutely nothing to chance ahead of Kentucky’s SEC Tournament opener against LSU. Every detail is being accounted for: the training venue, the daily routine, and even the specific time those routines take place.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That level of precision is admirable. But it is also the reason Kentucky is the only team out of eight playing on Wednesday that chose not to practice at Bridgestone Arena. And given what happened the last time they played there, not everyone is convinced the math adds up.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kentucky Hoops ✪ (@kentucky.hoops) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The last time Kentucky stepped inside Bridgestone Arena, it was not a memory worth keeping. Gonzaga handed the Wildcats a 95–59 drubbing, holding them to just 16-of-60 shooting from the field. A performance that bad in a specific building would logically have most coaches get their team back on that court. And the idea would be to shake off the ghost of that performance, rebuild some comfort, and build some more familiarity with that arena.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Mark Pope sees things differently. For him, the priority was never the venue; it was the schedule. Kentucky’s allotted practice slot in Nashville was 1:25 p.m. CT on Tuesday, nearly two hours after Wednesday’s 11:30 a.m. CT tip-off.

Pope’s argument is straightforward: practicing at that time does nothing to prepare his team for a morning game. So instead, he kept the team in Lexington, held practice at the exact same time the game tips off, and replicated their standard road-game travel schedule by making the trip to Nashville later in the day. In his mind, getting the routine right matters more than getting comfortable in the building.

ADVERTISEMENT

On paper, Kentucky’s chances against LSU look solid enough. The Wildcats enter the game carrying a 19-12 record and an offense averaging 81.2 points per game. Their all-time dominance over LSU is equally hard to ignore; 95 wins to just 29 losses. LSU, on the other hand, limps into the tournament at 15-16, having lost eight of its last nine conference outings. They are also without their top player, Dedan Thomas Jr., who is out for the season following foot surgery.

The numbers suggest Kentucky should handle this. But then again, maybe it wasn’t about numbers the last time at the Bridgestone Arena. Regardless, whether following their routine to the letter is the masterstroke Pope believes will deliver a win at Bridgestone, or whether skipping that practice comes back to haunt them, only the final score will tell.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans Criticize Mark Pope and Kentucky for Skipping Practice at Bridgestone Arena

Mark Pope’s decision to skip practice at Bridgestone Arena has drawn heavy criticism from fans. Given their history, the natural expectation would have been for the team to walk into Wednesday’s game with at least some sense of familiarity with the building. Instead, they didn’t. And fans have not been quiet about it.

ADVERTISEMENT

As one fan puts it: “I mean, he’s just doing whatever to mix it up and say that he made some tweaks. I’m not sure how you don’t practice there and take the opportunity to feel more comfortable in that arena.” Another fan who was equally baffled said, “Why would you not? Like, there’s no reason not to at all. I just don’t get what he is doing.”

For one fan, the decision to skip practice at Bridgestone had already sealed Kentucky’s fate before the tip-off. Resigned to what he saw as the inevitable, he said: “Get ready for another 15-point deficit to start the game 🤦🏽‍♂️.” One fan even said, “Time for Pope to go, great guy, not much coach,” already calling for Pope’s sack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then again, maybe all this fuss is a little over the top. As one fan puts it: “I would’ve kept those boys in the practice gym in Lexington up until the bare minimum time to leave for Nashville. They need all the work they can get rn.” And perhaps that is exactly what Pope did. Kentucky did not skip practice altogether. Pope had a reason for his decision, and it was not an unreasonable one. But whether that reason holds up will not be decided in a press conference or a social media comment section.

Only the result against LSU will do that. And it will either vindicate Pope’s meticulous approach or hand his critics exactly the ammunition they were looking for.