Mark Pope Leaves Kentucky’s Door Open For NBA Players Amid NCAA Pushback

To say Baylor signing the 2023 draft pick James Nnaji is unpopular would be wildly underselling the thunderstorm it has caused. However, Baylor boss Scott Drew simply said, “I just know they told us he can play, so I’m happy.” Now, even the Kentucky Wildcats’ boss Mark Pope has hinted that he could sign an NBA player if he were allowed and it was needed for the program.

They were initially reported to be in the race for the Chicago Bulls’ two-way guard Trentyn Flowers. However, that was fact-checked by multiple other independent journalists, and the On3 CEO even apologised for that report. Now, coach Pope himself commented on signing NBA players. While denying the report, he still maintained they could go for anyone that they can in the future.

“Yeah, we have 30+ NBA players right now. We watch them all the time. They are incredible,” Pope said jokingly on The Mark Pope Show. He further emphasised that the reporting around Kentucky basketball circulating online is usually untrue.

“Let me make this general statement on recruiting. We are not allowed to talk about the specifics of recruiting,” Pope said. “So we have to be very careful about what we say, but I will say this. It’s gotta be in the high 80 percent of things, the trendlines that you see on social media that are so wrong, it’s so off.”

The rumour circulation on Kentucky basketball is natural. They spent a reported $22 million this past offseason while adding multiple stars from other teams. Pope brought in Kam Williams, Jalaand Lowe, and Mohammed Doubate, among their 6-player transfer class that formed one of the biggest in the country. Pope insisted that the aggressive recruiting will continue, be it at top high schools, American colleges, international recruits, or former NBA athletes.

“We will always do our recruitment work, and we will search every avenue that there is to search,” Pope said.

If the rules allow them to, why not? College basketball is a cutthroat world in the NIL era. Winning is at utmost priority as programs expect results after spending millions in NIL money. Now, even the NCAA has acknowledged this loophole, but it could change the rules soon.

“Schools are recruiting and seeking eligibility for more individuals with more international, semi-pro and professional experience than ever before, and while the NCAA members have updated many rules following the House injunction, more rules must likely be updated to reflect the choices member schools are making,’ the NCAA told The Field of 68. “At the same time, NCAA eligibility rules have been invalidated by judges across the country, wreaking havoc on the system and leading to fewer opportunities for high school students, which is why the Association is asking Congress to intervene in these challenges.”

Until the governing body figures out how to properly regulate college basketball, coaches are essentially free to recruit players like Nnaji. There is a web of legal framework that they might have to go past, and allowing Nnaji into the system might even open them up to a new lawsuit.

Mark Pope has already shown that he will use every resource imaginable to form the team he wants. Even if that team doesn’t work out this season, the framework will remain the same. If eligibility rules continue to loosen, Kentucky could theoretically explore professional-to-college pathways in the future. Along with his quest to field the best team he can, Pope has been limiting one of their best player Jaland Lowe.

Mark Pope Reveals Reason Behind Underusing Jaland Lowe

It has not been the best non-conference for Kentucky. They are 9-4 with multiple losses against ranked teams. However, despite that situation, Pope is keeping Lowe’s health as a priority. Lowe suffered a shoulder injury during the Blue-White exhibition game after a tangle with Otega Oweh.

He would then make his return before reinjuring the shoulder in practice and going back on the shelf. However, he is slowly but surely gaining confidence. In 6 games, while playing 18 minutes per game, Lowe has contributed 7.0 points, 2 rebounds, and 3 assists. He is yet to start, and coach Mark Pope emphasized caution as one of the reasons Lowe does not have a greater importance.

“Jaland is looking terrific,” Pope said about Lowe in practice lately. “We’re just being cautious with him. For the rest of the season, we’ll probably keep him around somewhat limited full-contact reps, but he’s gotten some in over the last two days. He’s looked really good. I can’t have him out there as a tired body. That’s when he’s most exposed.”Lowe and Mark Pope have already experienced what a relapse looks like. Lowe is the proper floor general, and his importance to the side will rise as time goes on. He will be important against top teams, and Pope wants him to gain full fitness without any discomfort.