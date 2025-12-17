Mark Pope Shares Special Message for Rick Pitino Ahead of Kentucky–St. John’s Game

For the Kentucky Wildcats‘ head coach, Mark Pope, Saturday’s showdown isn’t just another test – it’s personal! When Kentucky takes on the No. 22 St. John’s Red Storm on December 20, the Wildcats’ coach will be facing the very man who helped shape his basketball foundation when he was a player, and that carries emotional weight alongside competitive intrigue for him.

With the matchup just around the corner, Pope recently praised both the Red Storm and his former coach, embracing the rare opportunity to square off against a mentor he still holds in high regard.

“I can’t wait, mostly because it is a great game,” Pope said, per Chris Beasmore. “This St. John’s team is a great team. They are incredibly big and physical and skilled, and of course they guard and press, and they are one of the top defensive teams in the country, and they might be a little more potent shooting the ball this year.”

“So we are playing against a great team, that is the most exciting thing,” he further added. “And getting to do it against Coach (Rick Pitino) is awesome. I love him, and I am excited about the contest.”

The relationship between these two was forged during Pitino’s transformative tenure in Lexington, where he coached the Wildcats from 1989 to 1997 and rebuilt the program into a national powerhouse before departing for the NBA’s Boston Celtics. Mark Pope was a key part of Pitino’s team and earned the nickname The Captain for his leadership and toughness, as he led his team to the national championship in 1996.

Even as their careers took different paths, Pope and Pitino have consistently spoken with admiration about each other, making Saturday’s matchup less about nostalgia and more about two coaches whose journeys remain permanently intertwined. And this moment has been building since the matchup was first announced back in May, and Rick Pitino didn’t hide how meaningful the game would be for him either.

In an interview with ESPN, he said, “Obviously, Kentucky was Camelot for me, I’ve said it many times. So now to play against The Captain (Pope), who made so many special moments for me and the team, in a battle that CBS is putting on is quite special. I will remember it for a long, long time.”

With two of the best coaches in the league, a shared history, and two physical, defensively driven squads set to lock horns, Saturday’s matchup promises to be as compelling tactically as it is emotionally.

Mark Pope’s Wildcats vs. Rick Pitino’s Red Storm game preview

With nonconference play winding down and SEC action looming, the upcoming matchup offers Kentucky one last opportunity to sharpen its identity before the calendar flips. The Wildcats have already tested themselves against North Carolina, Michigan State, Gonzaga, and Indiana, and while the results have been uneven, the final major nonconference challenge now arrives in Atlanta.

Both teams will enter the CBS Sports Classic with multiple losses, with the Wildcats sitting at 7-4 in the 2025-26 NCAA season so far, while the Red Storm men sit at 6-3. Out of these four losses, for the Wildcats, all of them came against a ranked opponent, while they don’t have a single win over a high-ranked team, and as they gear up to play another Top 25 team, a win would provide them a much-needed boost after a turbulent nonconference stretch, especially for coach Mark Pope, on whom these losses have taken a physical toll.

Neither team enters this matchup as a reliable three-point shooting group, which only magnifies the importance of efficiency from deep. Kentucky has struggled in recent high-profile games, shooting just 32.2% from three this season, while St. John’s sits at 33.7%. In a game likely defined by defense and physicality, a handful of timely perimeter shots could be the difference between control and collapse.

Kentucky’s defensive pressure showed up in a major way in their latest game against Indiana, forcing 18 turnovers and igniting transition offense, something that, if used again, can give them the edge over their upcoming opponent as well. ESPN Analytics predicts this game to be 50.3% in favor of the Wildcats, highlighting just how evenly matched this game appears on paper.

With the projection nearly split, the outcome is likely to come down to execution, and potentially availability, as Jayden Quaintance could make his long-awaited return after tearing his ACL in February and undergoing surgery in March. While his presence would be a boost, easing back against a Top 25 opponent carries risks both physically and mentally, making margins even thinner in what already feels like a coin-flip contest.