Mark Pope Shows Visible Frustration With Refs as Kentucky’s $22M Roster Falls Short vs. Missouri

It’s been an embarrassing season for Mark Pope and his Kentucky Wildcats so far. They entered the year with a $22 million roster, and yet their only ranked win came against a team no longer ranked… well, that tells you what you need to know. And if that wasn’t enough, there’s more trouble brewing in Lexington.

In their second SEC game of the season, the Kentucky Wildcats faced the Missouri Tigers — a team that was 0–9 all-time at Rupp Arena. But from the opening minutes, Mark Pope’s team struggled to impose themselves the way many expected them to. That frustration boiled over late in the first half, with 1:23 remaining, when Otega Oweh was whistled for what appeared to be a soft foul on Missouri’s Jayden Stone.

Pope completely lost his cool on the call, getting into a heated back-and-forth with officials Doug Shows and Pat Adams. The scene pretty much summed up the mood in Lexington right now as the Wildcats ended up losing their 6th game of the season.

(This is a developing news…)