Mark Pope Takes Urgent Action After Kentucky Secures Miraculous Comeback Vs Tennessee

The drama was far from over when the final buzzer rang in Knoxville. Mark Pope’s Kentucky Wildcats had just pulled off an amazing comeback, coming back from a 17-point deficit in the first half to win 80-78 over Tennessee. But the real fireworks started when the game clock hit zero. What should have been a happy moment quickly turned into a situation that needed the Kentucky head coach to step in right away.

After the exciting win, things got out of hand between the two teams as players pushed and shoved each other after the game. Pope had just led one of the best comebacks of the season, so he had to act quickly to keep his players away from the fight that was getting worse. CBS Sports’ Instagram post said, “Some postgame pushing and shoving after Kentucky’s comeback win” showed how intense the moment was as Pope ran onto the court to pull his players away from the fight and restore order.

This is a developing story…