brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/College Basketball

Mark Pope Takes Urgent Action After Kentucky Secures Miraculous Comeback Vs Tennessee

ByUtsav Gupta

Jan 17, 2026 | 4:00 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/College Basketball

Mark Pope Takes Urgent Action After Kentucky Secures Miraculous Comeback Vs Tennessee

ByUtsav Gupta

Jan 17, 2026 | 4:00 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The drama was far from over when the final buzzer rang in Knoxville. Mark Pope’s Kentucky Wildcats had just pulled off an amazing comeback, coming back from a 17-point deficit in the first half to win 80-78 over Tennessee. But the real fireworks started when the game clock hit zero. What should have been a happy moment quickly turned into a situation that needed the Kentucky head coach to step in right away.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After the exciting win, things got out of hand between the two teams as players pushed and shoved each other after the game. Pope had just led one of the best comebacks of the season, so he had to act quickly to keep his players away from the fight that was getting worse. CBS Sports’ Instagram post said, “Some postgame pushing and shoving after Kentucky’s comeback win” showed how intense the moment was as Pope ran onto the court to pull his players away from the fight and restore order.

This is a developing story…

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved