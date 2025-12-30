Mark Pope Teases Key Decision Involving Jaland Lowe Ahead of SEC Tip-Off

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Kentucky heads into SEC play riding momentum, confidence, and a roster that is closer to full strength than it has been all season. Still, one choice hangs over what the Wildcats can become from here on out. Whether to start Jaland Lowe in the upcoming games is a decision that continues to spark conversation, and one many fans are already pushing for.

ADVERTISEMENT

And as per Wyatt Huff, this is exactly what coach Mark Pope hinted at ahead of their first conference game of the season.

“We function better on the court when he’s on the floor, for sure,” Pope said. “But we’ll kind of continue to weigh trying to strike the right balance with keeping him as healthy and as protected as we can, and also get him on the court as much we can. It’s a good thought. It’s something we spend a lot of time thinking about.”

ADVERTISEMENT

At the heart of the balance coach Pope is looking to find is a reality Kentucky can’t escape.

The 6-foot-1 star is playing through a dislocated shoulder that has already popped out multiple times this season. Lowe’s shoulder issues date back to October, when he first injured it during Kentucky’s Blue-White preseason scrimmage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Since then, it has been a season-long battle to manage pain, risk, and availability. Out of the 13 games the Wildcats have played so far, he has only set foot on the court in seven of them, and then, too, with limited minutes.

The situation reached a breaking point on December 20 against St. John’s, when Lowe checked into the game, and just seven seconds later, his shoulder popped out again, as he ran straight to the locker room in visible agony. But despite the pain, he returned in the second half and helped lead Kentucky to a comeback win, gutting through an injury that could easily end his season if it worsens.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, that toughness comes with a cost, the cost of him being at risk. So Mark Pope plans to protect him early, save him for high-leverage moments, and avoid a re-injury. If he plays extended minutes every night, the risk of his shoulder popping out again and requiring season-ending surgery can become alarmingly high.

But keeping him limited creates a different problem.

When the junior guard isn’t on the floor, Kentucky’s offense often loses its identity, something which Pope has described as “mucky,” and the film backs that up. Without a true point guard, possessions stall, players hesitate, and the flow disappears. Against St. John’s, Lowe went 71.4% from the field. But while he adds numbers, his presence also gives the coach depth in his roster.

ADVERTISEMENT

If Lowe is restricted, Kentucky will lean on Jasper Johnson or Denzel Aberdeen to handle point guard duties. Both are capable, but neither offers the same control, creativity, or defensive energy that he brings. Whether he steps on the court or not, we will only find out when the game takes place on January 3rd.

Mark Pope’s Wildcats v/s Alabama Crimson Tide: Game preview

ADVERTISEMENT

Game Essentials

Time/TV: 11:00 AM | ESPN

Location: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, AL

Records: Kentucky (9–4) vs. No. 14 Alabama (10–3)

ADVERTISEMENT

Kentucky’s SEC opener against Alabama has quietly become one of the most anticipated games of the week, with analysts like Andy Katz labeling it the top game on the college basketball slate. And it’s easy to see why. Two fast, aggressive teams. Two coaches who love to push tempo. And one major decision hangs over Kentucky’s rotation.

After a 10-day Christmas break, the Wildcats will head to Tuscaloosa to face Alabama in a game that could quickly define how serious this Kentucky team really is. According to ESPN, this game is predicted to be in the favour of the Crimson Tide with 61.5%.

And if we refer to the stats, the Crimson Tide men are offensively averaging 93.9 points per game while holding off their opponents to 81.6. Whereas the Wildcats are only scoring 84.9 per game. So when it comes to offense, the Crimson Tide is dominating its games. But the tides shift when it comes to defense.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago December 20, 2025: It took until the second half of Kentucky s 12th game of the 2025-26 season for the Wildcats to have their full roster available to Cats head coach Mark Pope. After UK rallied from 32-25 down at halftime to beat No. 22 St. John s 78-66 in the CBS Sports Classic, the Kentucky coach s vision for his team looked much clearer. – ZUMAm67_ 20251220_zaf_m67_006 Copyright: xRyanxC.xHermensx

Led by guard Labaron Philon Jr., the Crimson Tide thrives on pace, rim attacks, and quick runs that can swing a game in minutes. However, while Alabama can put points on the board in a hurry, its style leaves openings. They often allow opponents to stay within striking distance, and that’s where Kentucky thrives. The Wildcats have held teams to just 67.8 points per game this season.

So, while for Kentucky, the margin is thin. They’ll need to survive Alabama’s opening surge, protect the paint, and score efficiently against a defense that can be vulnerable. But who will take this game home will ultimately depend on Jaland Lowe’s presence.

Prediction: 87-85, the Wildcats win.