Mark Pope Zeroes In on Needed Shift as Kentucky Adjusts Without Jayden Quaintance

The Kentucky Wildcats have been able to return to winning ways in their last few games, despite ace forward Jayden Quaintance’s absence. They have won all three of their previous games without him, courtesy of impressive outings from off-the-bench players, earning head coach Mark Pope’s trust as he tries to fill the vacuum left by Quaintance.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Kentucky Wildcats’ sophomore has missed the majority of the games in the season, courtesy of his ACL tear, followed by swelling in his right knee. Even in the four matches he played, Quaintance logged in considerably less time than he did in his freshman season. However, his presence in the offensive front was always going to be a key for Pope’s team, especially with his rebounding and decent shooting from the field.

But in his absence in the last few games, Pope has aligned with freshman guard Johnson for offensive support. And Johnson has repaid this faith with match-winning performances against Tennessee in the limited time he has had, showcasing his shot-making ability and fierce scoring. Pope highlighted Johnson’s skill set in a conversation, stating, “When he can just be really decisive, it helps him be more forceful,” the Wildcats head coach said.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the inconsistency around Kentucky’s offense persists, especially with Quaintance’s injury, Johnson has found his footing. It was also prevalent in the Wildcats’ latest clash against Tennessee. Johnson was immensely decisive in a tight 80-78 victory. He scored 12 points, scoring 5-6 from the field for 83.3%, helping his team to a comeback after trailing by 17 points in the second half. Johnson has been relatively consistent with these performances from the bench. In the game against the Bellarmine Knights last month, too, Johnson impressed with 11 points in 22 minutes.

Despite Johnson’s performances, Pope has been consistently rotating his forwards in Quaintance’s absence. The Kentucky head coach has tried out several options, including Trent Noah, Brandon Garrison, and Andrija Jelavic. This constant squad rotation has led to major inconsistency, which can cost them big time going into the season. So, a fully-fit Quaintance at some point in the season can be worth a lot for Pope, especially with the season-ending injury to Jaland Lowe.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the latest win against Tennessee, Mark Pope and Co. are 12-6 overall in the season. While their 3-2 conference record is on the brighter side, their next few games, including Wednesday’s against Texas, won’t give them any room to breathe. However, Kentucky’s standing in the AP rankings has improved significantly after three straight wins. Pope’s side is currently 29th in the list. Pope and Co. need to keep the winning momentum going to break into the top 25.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

What’s the Challenge for the Kentucky Wildcats and Mark Pope Against Texas?

Mark Pope hopes to get a similar version of Jasper Johnson to the one he displayed against Tennessee, as Jayden Quaintance will also miss the Texas game due to his recovery. Despite Johnson’s good run, facing the Longhorns won’t be a cakewalk, especially after the latter have faced three defeats in their last five encounters, and are in search of a desperate win.

Sean Miller’s side has been a menace on offense this season, with Dailyn Swain and Matas Vokietaitis firing all cylinders for them. They average 86.3 points per game this season, which is far more than the 70.2 ppg the Wildcats have allowed. Pope is aware of the Longhorns’ offensive prowess and specifically highlighted it in his press conference. “This Texas team is potent offensively. They just have weapons everywhere,” he said.

Imago Credit: IMAGO

“They’re just one of the top teams in the country at the free-throw line. They’re one of the top teams in the country on the offensive glass. They can hurt you in isolation, and on handoffs and off screens. They can hurt you in transition, and they do it from all five spots,” Pope added further.

ADVERTISEMENT

Powered by the offensive variety of Texas, the Kentucky Wildcats’ defense has a job to deal with in its hands. To tackle this hurdle, head coach Pope might look forward to Otega Oweh, who has been their defensive backbone. The senior guard has averaged 2.1 steals this season and, along with Malachi Moreno, can disrupt the Longhorns’ offensive flow.

However, for Pope and the Wildcats, the Texas Longhorns aren’t the most formidable challenge lined up. They will face ranked teams such as No. 15 Vanderbilt and No. 20 Arkansas in the coming weeks. And it would be interesting to see how Pope manages his squad depth and uses it to his benefit in the absence of Quaintance.