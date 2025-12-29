brand-logo
Marquette Fans Turn Against Shaka Smart After Zaide Lowery Announces Big Career Decision

Marquette Fans Turn Against Shaka Smart After Zaide Lowery Announces Big Career Decision

When you handicap yourself like Shaka Smart, there is bound to be heightened judgment. While others dip into the transfer portal pond, Shaka Smart still goes about his business, the traditional way. The 5-8 Marquette now has a regular starter leaving the program, and the fans are furious.

Zaide Lowery, who started 8 games this season and played 11 total, has decided to leave the program. “I would like to thank Zaide for his many contributions to our program over the last two and a half years,” Marquette coach Shaka Smart said in a statement released by the school. “We wish him the best in all of his future pursuits on and off the court.” The exact reason is kept under wraps by both Lowery and the program, but fans are considering this a Shaka Smart failure.

“Shaka is in deep water now,” Wrote a fan. Just last week, Lowry did not travel to Omaha, and when asked about it, Smart simply said, “Just wasn’t here for personal reasons.” When he was pressed by Ben Steele on whether he is leaving the team or suspended, Smart denied both. Directly going against what Smart said, one of their key pieces has now left midseason without much explanation.

(This is a developing story…)

