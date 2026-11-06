McKenna Woliczko to Te’Yala Delfosse: Top Performers Make Their Mark in Women’s College Basketball

Just a few days into the regular season, the 2026-27 NCAAW season has already produced a 67-point blowout and an upset of the nation’s No. 2 team. From a freshman leading the Iowa Hawkeyes to a win over Alabama’s Alayna West, almost something that no Crimson Tide player has done since 1995, here’s a look at the players who have already made NCAAW’s first week memorable.

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Freshman McKenna Woliczko shines as Iowa dominates

The Iowa Hawkeyes delivered another convincing win, beating the Towson Tigers 73-45. Following their season opener, the Hawkeyes faced Eastern Illinois Panthers and beat them 80-39 on Thursday night. Despite a slow start, freshman McKenna Woliczko made a statement, scoring a game-high 22 points.

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Besides leading the scoring, Woliczko looked like a better player on the hardwood. In Iowa’s season opener, she scored 10 points in 24 minutes and eight rebounds while shooting 66.7% from the field. Against the Panthers, she scored 12 points more while playing 23 minutes.

She shot 9 of 12 from the field and 4 of 6 three-pointers. Her 75.0% FG conversion rate helped the Hawkeyes on a night where they struggled to knock down shots from the perimeter.

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Te’Yala Delfosse leads Michigan to upset win over UConn

The Huskies came to Crisler Center at Ann Arbor, Michigan, after a thrashing of Cornell Big Red 100-35. So the pressure was on the Wolverines, who had to face the No. 2 team in their season opener. However, Te’Yala Delfosse had other plans.

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The Michigan Wolverines junior scored a career-high 22 points and racked up nine rebounds as she led Michigan to an upset of the Huskies 77-66, ending their massive winning streak. Delfosse scored 61.5% from the field, including 66.7% of her three-pointers.

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The last time the Huskies lost a regular-season game was back on February 6, 2025; they won 39 games in a row before the Wolverines. While Jovana Popovic expectedly performed well, scoring a game-high 25 points, it wasn’t enough.

“We lost our defensive integrity; we couldn’t guard anybody. I haven’t seen that in a long time; we couldn’t guard anybody. And we didn’t have any help for anybody. So yeah, it was deeply disappointing,” Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma said after the loss.

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Alayna West falls agonizingly short of a landmark triple-double

The Alabama Crimson Tide are among the few teams that have already played three games, and sophomore Alayna West has been performing consistently.

She scored eight points, seven rebounds, and five assists in 18 minutes in the season opener. However, she really stood out in the Crimson Tide’s 118-45 win against the LSU New Orleans Privateers.

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“Alabama’s Alayna West almost recorded a triple-double tonight against LSU New Orleans,” On3’s Talia Goodman posted after she scored 17 points, 14 rebounds, and 9 assists against the Privateers.

We had the stat ready for the broadcast too. Would’ve been the first at Alabama since 1995. So close…” announcer Gray Robertson replied to Goodman’s post.

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In Alabama’s third game against Alabama A&M Bulldogs, her minutes were reduced to 20, but she still scored 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists in the 96-43 win.

Jaloni Cambridge helps Buckeyes decimate Central Michigan.

After scoring 22 points, nine rebounds and three assists in the season opener against the UIC Flames, Jaloni Cambridge led the Ohio State Buckeyes to a 103-36 rout of the Central Michigan Chippewas.

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She scored the game-high 23 points and eight assists as her team won by an almost comical 67-point margin. The Buckeyes held the Chippewas to just 29% from the field while forcing 44 turnovers, which was more than double their 21 turnovers.

Kiyomi McMiller’s 42 points help Gators dominate UCF

Florida Gators Kiyomi McMiller had already scored an impressive 31 points (game-high) as the Florida Gators won 83-60 against the Bucknell Bison in their first game of the season. However, McMiller showed that she was still far away from reaching her ceiling.

As the Gators dominated the UCF Knights 95-65 in their second game of the season, McMiller led the game with 42 points in 36 minutes, with six rebounds and four steals. She shot 14 of 25 from the field and 7 of 10 (70.0%) from beyond the arc.

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With that performance, McMiller became just the fifth player in the program’s history to score 30 or more in back-to-back games.

Teagan Mallegni serves double-double in blowout win

The Wisconsin Badgers junior helped her team win their second game 89-56 as she herself delivered an improved performance.

Mallegni matched the game-high of 24 points with Oakland Golden Grizzlies’ Makenzie Luehring. The Badgers guard delivered a double-double performance with 11 rebounds in 31 minutes, while scoring 8 of 14 from the field as Wisconsin beat the Grizzlies 89-56.

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This was a much better performance compared to the season opener against Bradley Braves, where she played the same minutes but scored 17 points and six rebounds.

Kymora Johnson delivers second straight game-high performance

Virginia Cavaliers senior also improved on her already impressive season opener. She scored a game-high 25 points, four rebounds and five assists in 36 minutes, while scoring 9 of 18 from the field and 50% from beyond the arc. The guard helped the Cavaliers secure a comfortable 72-57 win against the Davidson Wildcats.

In Virginia’s season opener against the Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks, she scored 21 points, four rebounds, and four assists, although she did play 27 minutes. However, against the Wildcats, her three-point percentage doubled.

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Her game-high performance came right on the heels of her making the Wade Trophy shortlist alongside 14 other players on Wednesday. Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo and Duke forward Toby Fournier were two other ACC players who joined her on that list.

Although it’s very early in the season, it’s safe to say this NCAA season has gotten off to a blistering start. With conference play starting in December, things should only get more exciting from here on.