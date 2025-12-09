Me’Arah O’Neal Reveals What Led Her to Florida Despite Pursuit From Kim Mulkey’s LSU

For most athletes, being recruited by LSU is a dream. For Me’Arah O’Neal, it would have also meant stepping into a story that began long before she ever picked up a basketball. Her father, Shaquille O’Neal, became an SEC legend in Baton Rouge, and the idea of his daughter continuing that legacy felt almost automatic. But Me’Arah did not want her college career to be an extension of someone else’s chapter. She wanted to choose a program where she could write her own.

On The College Cut, the new athlete-led podcast series from EssentiallySports hosted by Ashley Reid,’ the Florida sophomore, shared why she followed what was best for her development, not what was expected, and how that choice ultimately led her to Gainesville instead of Baton Rouge.

“I think for me it was just more about the people,” said Me’Arah O’Neal.

I’m a people person. I feed off energy. So if I’m not digging your energy, then it’s just going to throw me off. I really don’t do well with that type of stuff. Good people and a good environment make everything else fall into place, and that is what I have here.”

Choosing Fit Over Assumption

Me’Arah entered college ranked No. 31 in the 2024 ESPNW Top 100. She led Episcopal High School in Houston to a SPC 4A state championship and earned invitations to the McDonald’s All-American Game and the Jordan Brand Classic. Reports indicated that legendary LSU coach Kim Mulkey recruited her, but Me’Arah ultimately chose a different environment. She announced her commitment to Florida on Instagram Live on November 12, 2023.

According to USA Today, the other schools in her top eight included Arizona State, Baylor, UCLA, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

Year One: Building Her Foundation

As a freshman, the 6-foot guard averaged 4.8 points and 3.9 rebounds, showing flashes of scoring and athletic potential as she adjusted to the pace and physicality of college basketball. She shot just 27.7 percent from three-point range, but what mattered most within the program was how quickly she absorbed feedback and committed to improving her game.

Assistant Coach Jackie Moore said, O’Neal took every lesson to heart. She spent the offseason working closely with strength coach Jason Traylor to become more explosive, improve her running form, play lower to the floor, and build strength that would allow her skill set to consistently show up.

Year Two: Owning Her Game

The impact was clear from the start. In Florida’s season opener against North Florida, O’Neal recorded her second career double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds, and she knocked down her first three-pointer of the year. That performance set the tone for a breakout season, and she hasn’t slowed down since.

Since then, she has added four more double-doubles, including a new career-high of 24 points against the Memphis Tigers on Nov. 28. Through 11 games, she has become Florida’s top rebounder but also the team’s second-leading scorer, impacting the game with energy, strength, and confidence.

Her Goals Are Bigger Than Numbers

“I want to be a leading rebounder on the team and one of the top in the league,” O’Neal said. “I want to win. I want to go to Phoenix.”

The mindset shows up in the numbers but does not end with them. She is averaging 14.1 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 50 percent from the field. She currently ranks 79th in the country in rebounding, with NC State’s Khamil Pierre leading at 13.6 boards per game. O’Neal’s performance continues to rise as she settles into her role and finds her place in college basketball.

As for the Final Four in Phoenix, the road will require resilience. Florida has not reached the NCAA Tournament since 2022 and is not currently ranked, but history has shown that unranked programs can surge at the right time and play beyond expectations. Me’Arah O’Neal did not choose a guaranteed path. She chose one where growth and belief can lead to something bigger than predictions.

And that is how a different kind of legacy begins.