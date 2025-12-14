Melvin Council Jr. Pulls Off Never-Before-Seen Milestone in Kansas’ Overtime Win vs N.C. State

In a game that refused to be decided in regulation, Melvin Council Jr. made sure Kansas walked away with more than just a win. In their latest game, the No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks edged past N.C. State Wolfpack with just one point, outscoring them 11–10 in overtime. However, as narrow as the victory was, the night ultimately belonged to Council.

The senior guard poured in a career-high 36 points, knocking down 9 of his 15 attempts from beyond the arc. That shooting display not only made him the first Jayhawk under head coach Bill Self to hit nine three-pointers in a single game, but also placed him at the second all-time in Kansas history for most threes made in a game, a record, on top of which sits Terry Brown, who dropped 11 three’s, i.e., 33 points back in 1991.

Kansas needed someone to step up, and Melvin Council Jr. answered in a way few could have predicted. But he didn’t just score. He also added seven rebounds and four assists, carrying the offensive load when Kansas struggled to find rhythm for long stretches of the night.

Council came into this game averaging fewer than one made 3-pointer per game, and because of his struggles from behind the arc throughout the 2025-26 NCAA season, he was consistently left open by the Wolfpack defence, and it’s safe to say that approach backfired in a major way. While the Wolfpack men quickly regretted their decision as the Jayhawks’ star started pouring in his shots and tried to lock him in, it was just too late, as the 6-foot-4 guard had his hands hot.

With Darryn Peterson, who has missed several games this season due to a hamstring injury, exiting the game with just two minutes left in the second half and unavailable in overtime, Kansas leaned heavily on Council’s confidence and shot-making, and the way he delivered has certainly left coach Self impressed.

“We had one guy that was probably the best performer that I think I’ve had on the road in my 23 years at Kansas,” the Jayhawks head coach said in a post-game interview. “He was unbelievable and made hard shots. They dared him to shoot, and then when he made a couple, he started looking at a big basket, and then he was unbelievable. But if you look at his entire line, nine threes, seven rebounds, four assists, no turnovers, play 43 minutes, pretty good stat line. So, I’m really happy for Mel. I’m happy for our team. But especially happy for him because he put us on his back tonight.

With this newfound confidence, Melvin Council Jr. will now head into the upcoming stretch looking like a different player. And if he can sustain even a portion of the form we saw tonight, it gives Bill Self valuable depth as Kansas prepares to play high-ranked opponents as the season moves forward.

What’s next for Melvin Council Jr. and the Jayhawks?

With this win under their belt, the Jayhawks now sit at 8-3, ranked No. 1 in the Big 12. The only three losses they have recorded so far have come against a Top-20 team nationally, the No. 14-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels, the No. 3-ranked Duke Blue Devils, and the No. 5-ranked UConn Huskies. Even the Jayhawks sit at this top teams table, yet against an unranked opponent, the Wolfpack, besides one star player, Kansas didn’t play its cleanest game, something head coach Bill Self acknowledged afterward.

“I thought that neither team played great. I didn’t think we did at all. Their switches really bothered us, and we didn’t have ball and body movement the whole night,” coach Self said.

Imago Nov 19, 2024; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self reacts during the second half against the North Carolina-Wilmington Seahawks at Allen Fieldhouse.

But if his resume was any consolation, the coach will surely look to rectify the team’s shortcomings in their upcoming games, as the Jayhawks gear up to play the Towson Tigers on December 16th. Following this game, they will play:

The Davidson Wildcats on December 22nd.

The UCF Knights on January 3rd.

The TCU Horned Frogs on January 6th.

However, in the upcoming months, they have as many as seven games against a high-ranked team. And performances like Melvin Council Jr.’s in Raleigh may prove critical not just for wins, but for shaping Kansas’ identity heading into the heart of the season.