Memphis Women’s Basketball Player Arrested, Faces Multiple Charges per Court Records

As if this season was not already bad enough for the Memphis Tigers women’s basketball team, fresh trouble involving Paris Gaines has now made things even worse.

According to On3 reporter Talia Goodman, Memphis women’s basketball forward Paris Gaines was arrested Monday afternoon on charges of aggravated assault and making a threat with a gun.

As per police records, officers responded to an aggravated assault call just after midnight in the 600 block of Tiger Estate Cove. Three women told officers that their friend came to their door and said Gaines had attacked her. The witnesses told police they went outside and saw Gaines standing in front of her apartment, holding a gun and looking for the victim who had already left. They said she made a threat, shouting, “I air this mother****** out.”

The police records also show that Gaines was then arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault, with her bond set at $20,000. She was taken to Felony Response, where she reportedly acknowledged being outside her residence with a gun but denied making threats or pointing it at anyone. Witnesses later identified her in a photo lineup as the person who threatened them, with the detectives also finding a black Taurus handgun.

Paris Gaines is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

“We are aware of the situation and, due to the ongoing investigation, cannot provide further comment at this time,” said the University of Memphis in a statement. “Effective immediately, Paris has been suspended indefinitely from the women’s basketball program.”

This season, Gaines was averaging 5.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. In her most recent outing, she had nine points, six rebounds, and two steals in a 67-56 loss to UTSA. The Orlando native began her college career at Kansas before transferring to Georgia and later joining Memphis. Her absence will be a significant blow to a team that currently sits at 9-20 with just two regular-season games left.

“It gives us a bad reputation to see someone viewed as a leader involved in something like this,” one university student said when asked how the news impacts the school’s image.

That said, this is not the first time a violent incident involving a Memphis player has been reported.

Paris Gaines’ Assault Charge Marks Second Incident Involving a Memphis Player

During the 2022-23 season, senior guard Jamirah Shutes was at the center of controversy after she was caught on camera punching Bowling Green’s Elissa Brett during the postgame handshake after the Falcons defeated Memphis in the WNIT.

“Because the incident occurred after the game, jurisdiction falls in the hands of local authorities, and we are cooperating fully with their process,” Memphis University said in a statement back then. “To be respectful of that process, we will not comment further until it is complete.”

Initially, Shutes pleaded not guilty but later changed her plea to no contest, according to court records. She was found guilty of assault in September for the March 2023 incident. The court fined her $400 and placed her on two years of probation, with conditions that she complete anger management and avoid further offenses.

There has been no announcement yet regarding any punishment for Paris Gaines. With legal proceedings likely to take time, a decision may not come for several months. We will continue to monitor the situation and share updates as more information becomes available.