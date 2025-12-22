Men’s College Basketball Rankings: 6 Unbeaten Teams Entering Week 8

The college basketball landscape is starting to sharpen as the season progresses. Six unbeaten teams have emerged as the 2025-26 campaign reaches its final stretch, forming an exclusive group at the top. Arizona and Michigan, both 11-0, lead the way after impressive non-conference runs. With conference play looming, each upcoming game now carries major implications for tournament seeding and national title aspirations.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Men’s College Basketball Rankings: Elite Six

ADVERTISEMENT

Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-0)

Nebraska’s stunning, undefeated season stands as the most unlikely story among the six remaining unbeaten teams in college basketball. On December 22, Nebraska defeated North Dakota 78-55, preserving its perfect record before the holiday break. The team has dominated across all venues, posting an 8-0 mark at home, 3-0 at neutral sites, and 1-0 on the road.

Nebraska will host New Hampshire on Dec. 30 and will be desperate to keep the unbeaten streak alive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Iowa State Cyclones (12-0)

No. 4 Iowa State (12-0) demolished Long Beach State (3-10) 91-60 on Sunday at Hilton Coliseum, building an insurmountable 45-9 lead. The Cyclones achieved their third 12-0 start in program history and second under coach T.J. Otzelberger.

Iowa State’s 12-game winning streak ranks second nationally and ties for the third-longest in school history. The team has won 41 consecutive non-conference home games at Hilton Coliseum, matching the program record. The Cyclones boast a perfect 7-0 mark at home, 4-0 at neutral sites, and 1-0 on the road.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Vanderbilt Commodores (12-0)

On Sunday, Vanderbilt basketball added a significant victory, 98-67 over Wake Forest, to its already great resume, having a lead of 34 points at one point. The team of Coach Byington is still not defeated with 12-0, just one victory is by a single digit, but this could have been their most powerful showing of the season.

The Commodores only need to win once to finish the non-conference schedule undefeated as the SEC’s only unbeaten team. The Commodores have all the characteristics of a big impact program this season, winning all their home games (6-0), neutral (3-0), and away (3-0) matches.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michigan Wolverines (11-0)

The Michigan Wolverines entered Christmas undefeated after demolishing La Salle 102-50 on Sunday at Crisler Center. Remarkably, Michigan has surpassed 100 points in over half its games this season, including five of its last six contests.

The Wolverines now break for the holidays before returning to Crisler Center on Monday, December 29, to face McNeese in their final game of 2025. Michigan maintains a pristine record across all venues, standing 5-0 at home, 4-0 at neutral sites, and 2-0 on the road.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arizona Wildcats (11-0)

Arizona has not only reached but also exceeded the remarkable record of winning six straight matches with a difference of 20 points or more for the first time since 1943. The Wildcats triumphed over San Diego State with a score of 68-45 on Saturday night in Phoenix, which was the last game of the astonishing series that had started with a 103-73 win over Denver.

Next, Arizona will play at home to finish its nonconference schedule with Bethune-Cookman on Monday and then South Dakota State on December 29. The Wildcats have been unbeatable wherever they have played, winning all their home games (6-0), neutral (4-0), and one road game (1-0) this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miami RedHawks (12-0)

Miami University’s men’s basketball team (12-0) secured its first conference victory Saturday, defeating Ball State (3-9, 0-1 MAC) 86-77 at Worthen Arena. Almar Atlason led all scorers with 26 points, while Eian Elmer (20), Brant Byers (16), and Peter Suder (10) contributed double-digit performances. Ball State’s Elmore James topped the Cardinals with 20 points.

The RedHawks return home to host Milligan on Monday, December 22, at 1 p.m. as they continue their undefeated campaign and look to build on their perfect start to the season.