Men’s College Basketball Rankings: 6 Unbeaten Teams Entering Week 7

Six teams have done the unthinkable and won every game so far this season. As Week 7 begins, college basketball fans are locked in to see how long these perfect runs continue. The rankings reflect it, with Nebraska and the Commodores fighting neck-to-neck, and four other strong programs still unbeaten, making this a rare and exciting stretch in the sport.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Men’s College Basketball Rankings: The Battle of the Undefeated in Week 7

ADVERTISEMENT

Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-0)

No. 15 Nebraska pulled off one of the most shocking upsets of the season by beating No. 13 Illinois in a close game. With only a second left, Jamarques Lawrence hit a three-pointer that went through the net, giving the Huskers an 83-80 win to keep their streak alive.

Nebraska is one of only six teams that haven’t lost a game this season, and they’re doing something their program has never done before. The Cornhuskers are on a historic run that goes all the way back to last season. They have now won a program-record 15 in a row, which dates back to last season.

They are 7-0 at home, 3-0 at neutral, and 1-0 on the road.

ADVERTISEMENT

Iowa State Cyclones (11-0)

Iowa struck first against its in-state rival, the Iowa Hawkeyes, but the Cyclones fought back like champions. Josh Jefferson scored 24 points to lead Iowa State to a thrilling 66-62 comeback win. Then, on Sunday, they beat Eastern Illinois 78-53 to stay perfect at 11-0. Iowa State will now face Long Beach St. next.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The Cyclones are 6-0 at home, 4-0 at neutral, and 1-0 on the road.

Vanderbilt Commodores (10-0)

Vanderbilt just beat Central Arkansas, and it’s clear that this team is one of a kind. Tyler Nickel scored a career-high 30 points, leading the Commodores to an 83-72 win on Saturday. Apart from Nickel, Tyler Tanner led the offense with 12 points and seven assists, and Jalen Washington added 12 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vanderbilt is now 10-0, and it is the only SEC team that has yet to lose. It’s still early, but Vanderbilt is showing all the signs of being the team that could leave a mark this season. The Commodores are 6-0 at home, 3-0 at neutral, and 1-0 on the road.

Michigan Wolverines (10-0)

Michigan beat Maryland 101-83, besides going past TCU on the road in the early weeks while being on the road. The Wolverines are 4-0 at home, 4-0 at neutral, and 2-0 on the road.

ADVERTISEMENT

Duke Blue Devils (10-0)

Despite Cooper Flagg’s departure, the Duke Blue Devils are unstoppable. They beat Arkansas, Florida, and Michigan State in a row, and now they’re one of only six college basketball teams that haven’t lost yet.

The Blue Devils get a break this week before getting back into the action. On Wednesday, they’ll play Lipscomb, and on Saturday, they’ll play Texas Tech, which will be a much harder game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Duke has been almost impossible to beat at home, where they are 5-0. Cameron Boozer is the best rebounder on the team, averaging almost 10 rebounds per game. The Blue Devils are 5-0 at home, 3-0 at neutral, and 2-0 on the road.

Arizona Wildcats (9-0)

Arizona’s strength in the paint is what makes them really dangerous going into Big 12 conference play. The Wildcats have more depth in the low post than anyone else in the conference. They are the best in the Big 12 at rebounding, getting 43.3 boards per game and controlling the glass on both ends of the floor. Koa Peat is the anchor, scoring 14.8 points per game and doing a good job of rebounding and making plays.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the AP poll, the Wildcats had 42 of 61 first-place votes to hold the top spot. At home, they are 5-0, then 3-0 at neutral, and 1-0 on the road. Fans will hope these teams continue their streak, but can all six of them hold on to their college basketball rankings or slip this week? Do let us know.