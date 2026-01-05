Men’s College Basketball Rankings: 6 Undefeated Teams Entering 2026

Six Division I men’s teams remain undefeated as 2026 unfolds, blending blue bloods with unexpected contenders. Each has survived demanding non-conference tests and early league play to separate from the pack. Now the margin tightens. With conference schedules intensifying and March looming, every game becomes a risk. Staying perfect will only get harder as pressure rises and opponents improve.

Men’s College Basketball Rankings: Elite Six

Arizona Wildcats (14-0)

Arizona basketball is still on its historic run, with a perfect 14-0 record and the top spot in the country. The Wildcats have shown they can compete with the best by beating ranked teams like Florida, UConn, and Alabama. Arizona’s dominance was clear in its Big XII conference opener at Utah. They scored 14 straight points after a slow start and won easily, 97-78.

Arizona is still the best team, but its amazing streak of eight straight wins by at least 20 points came to an end in the Utah game. The top-ranked Wildcats are back home now and getting ready for a big game against Kansas State on Wednesday. Arizona’s main goal is to keep winning and solidify its place as a national powerhouse as they finish out its schedule.

Iowa State Cyclones (14-0)

This season, Coach T.J. Otzelberger’s Iowa State team has gone 14-0, which is the same record as the school’s best start in 2013-14. The Cyclones’ great defense has been a big part of their success and their undefeated streak. Their dominance was clear in their first conference game against West Virginia, which they won by a huge 21 points to keep their perfect record.

Iowa State’s offense was just as strong as its defense in the game against West Virginia. Milan Momcilovic, a forward, had a great game with eight three-pointers, and Joshua Jefferson, another forward, had a triple-double to lead the team. This talented group of players is the best that Otzelberger has put together since he came to Ames, making them real contenders for the championship.

Michigan Wolverines (13-0)

Michigan has had a perfect season, with big wins over Auburn, Gonzaga, and San Diego State. The Wolverines are off to one of the best starts in modern college basketball history, with 10 wins by 20 or more points, eight by 30 or more points, and six by 40 or more points. One win was by more than 50 points, and three wins were against teams that were ranked in the country.

The Wolverines’ offense is just as impressive. In its last eight games, Michigan has scored 100 points six times, for an average of 100.5 points per game. The team has scored 100 points in seven games and is fourth in the country in scoring with 96.7 points per game. This makes them one of the most explosive offensive teams in college basketball.

Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-0)

This season, Nebraska basketball has become a national powerhouse, going 14-0 and ranking in the low teens. The Cornhuskers have made a strong case for being real tournament contenders by putting together an impressive resume. Their strength comes from beating top teams like Kansas State, Wisconsin, and Illinois, which shows that they can compete well against the best teams and are among the best in college basketball.

The best part of Nebraska’s season was a thrilling 58-56 defensive battle against Michigan State.

The Cornhuskers are still on an amazing undefeated streak, and on Monday, they will have another chance to beat Ohio State in a big game. Nebraska’s ability to keep up its defensive intensity and calmness as it tries to get a top seed in the tournament is key to its continued success.

Vanderbilt Commodores (14-0)

Vanderbilt basketball had a great first game in the SEC, beating South Carolina 83-71 on January 3 at Colonial Life Arena. This win kept their streak of not losing going. The Commodores are 14-0 and are one of only six undefeated teams in college basketball. This amazing start is Vanderbilt’s best since 2007-08, when the team went 16-0.

It’s been surprising that the Commodores have moved up so quickly, since they weren’t ranked in the AP Top 25 until the third week of the season. Vanderbilt is now ranked No. 11 in the country.

On Wednesday, January 7, they will play No. 14 Alabama in their second SEC game. This will be a big test for them. The two-ranked conference rivals will face off in what should be an important early-season game.

Miami RedHawks (15-0)

The Miami University RedHawks have become a powerhouse in the mid-major level, even though they don’t have a national ranking. As of 2026, the program has an impressive perfect 15-0 record overall and an undefeated 3-0 record in the Mid-American Conference. They are also great on the road, where they have a perfect 6-0 record.

The RedHawks have also done well at home, where they have won 23 games in a row, which ties the program record for most consecutive home wins.

This accomplishment puts the current team in a very small group of teams that have done something like this before, like the famous 23-game streak from 1996 to 1998. Miami’s perfect season shows how well they can play, and it has made them a serious contender in national tournament talks. This shows that mid-major programs can compete at the highest levels of college basketball.