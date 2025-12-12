Men’s College Basketball Rankings: Top 5 Offensive Specialists After Week 5

Week 5 of college basketball saw a mixed bag of emotions. From top-ranked Purdue getting a shock from Iowa to Michigan State picking up wins against North Carolina (74-58) and Iowa (71-52) before going down against Duke (66-60). Arizona’s triumph over Auburn in a scintillating fashion (97-68) catapulted them to the top position from the second spot, as Purdue’s stumble at the top helped their cause.

However, of course, the ascent for several teams couldn’t have been possible without certain players. So let’s dive in and find out about the top offensive specialists in men’s college basketball who have dazzled with their movement, attacking play, and ability to find the hoop with ease.

5. Braden Smith

Purdue’s Braden Smith is doing wonders for his team. The Westfield-born player is making things move in the offense and combining well with Fletcher Loyer and Trey Kaufman-Renn to push his team with a 9.1 assist average. Though his scoring volume gets a B+ from EvanMiya, his overall game, offense, and playmaking get an A+ from them.

Though Smith’s scoring volume is deemed to be a weaker aspect in his game, he is not entirely slacking in that department either, and his performances against the Crimson Tide (29 points), Oakland (20 points), Akron (16 points), and Rutgers (16 points) establish that his shooting game is on point. His 3PT shooting is another aspect that gets an A+, with an average of 44.4% per game.

His OBPR amounts to 7.73, which is a measure of how much a player affects a team offensively when on the court. His True Shooting Percentage has fallen a bit since his freshman year, but remains at a competitive .533. His offensive win share, an estimate of the number of wins contributed by a player due to offense, caps at 1.0.

4. Bruce Thornton

Bruce Thornton might feel like the unluckiest guy on the planet right now after Ohio State’s loss against Illinois (88-80). After all, nobody wants to see his side go down after he put up his second-best performance of the season (34 points). Notably, he scored 38 points against the Mastodons in just his second game of the season.

Thornton has been nothing but consistent for his side, even when Ohio has had the occasional slip-ups. His playmaking skills and his offensive approach have earned him an A+ rating from EvanMiya. His OBPR is also getting him a score of 7.82. He is currently the team leader in three categories: Points, steals, and assists.

He also has a terrific true shooting percentage of .768, while his OWS sits at 1.8. His backcourt play has shown plenty of flashes of elite scoring ability. Combine that with John Mobley, and suddenly, the backcourt has a chance of averaging more than 50 points on any given day. His 3PT shooting is also elite, sitting at an average of 55.6% in 34.7 minutes played.

3. AJ Dybantsa

AJ Dybantsa recently put up 28 points along with nine boards and six assists, as the Cougars clawed back from a 22-point hole, marking their biggest second-half comeback in the program’s history. And that backs up the iconic statement he made recently: “Who said I can’t play Duke at BYU?”

Still, even while he’s in full takeover mode as a scorer, Dybantsa never stops looking for others. He knows defenders swarm to him, and he uses that pull to set up easy looks for the rest of the team.

After dropping 20 points in the second half against Clemson, he followed it up by creating four straight scoring plays, tossing three alley-oops to Keba Keita and kicking out to Kennard Davis Jr. for a three. It was a perfect display of what NBA scouts are looking for in a point forward.

2. Yaxel Lendeborg

A player who is getting somewhat overshadowed in the Dybantsa and Boozer rivalry, Yaxel Lendeborg has been a menace in the offensive department. He was named the Big Ten Player of the Week on 2nd of December for a reason. With a propensity to latch on to rebounds, TCU (12), Middle Tennessee (12), Gonzaga (11), among others, he dominates the paint like no other.

And all this after his shooting hand got injured in November and is still trying to fit seamlessly into a new role. He is no longer the fulcrum of the offense; he is, as they say, “advantage-smashing, stampede menace.”

The most concrete evidence of this shift lies in his three-point volume and output. At UAB, Lendeborg attempted over 2.3 midrange jumpers per game, but at Michigan, he had taken just three midrange shots in eight games total. He is now being deployed to take and make significantly more three-pointers, shooting at an exceptional 87 percent on two-pointers while expanding his perimeter game.

As of now, he gets an overall rating of A+ in his offense and playmaking, with an OBPR of 7.09.

1. Cameron Boozer

And finally, we come down to the “Man” who can do no wrong. Cameron Boozer, basketball’s golden boy, is projected to go as the top pick in the NBA draft. The forward has an OBPR of 8.8 as per EvanMiya.

Also, Boozer isn’t your typical back-to-the-basket big. He’s great facing up, has smooth footwork, a soft touch, and can finish with either hand. In the Arkansas game on Nov. 27, he showed all of it, mixing face-up drives with strong post moves so defenders never knew what was coming. He ended with 35 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 assists on a 13-of-18 shooting.

“We tried to put him [Boozer] in some good situations where he does such a good job getting downhill and the dynamic of his scoring and passing,” HC Jon Scheyer said of his play against Michigan. “I just thought he willed us. In the second half, what he did was incredible. Michigan State is tough as could be.”

And when he is not scoring, he is making assists (3.8), setting up plays for his teammates. His versatility and game reads truly set him apart from his contemporaries, and it’s safe to say the Boozer legacy is quite safe in his hands. No wonder he takes the top spot in the Men’s College Basketball Rankings.