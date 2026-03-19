Miami (OH) Coach Makes Bruce Pearl Eat His Words With First Big Dance Win in 27 Years

There is only a single game’s difference between 31-1 and 31-2 but for Miami (OH) it was so much more. Everything was on the line for the mid-major team that went unbeaten in the regular season. “I don’t think anybody had a more important first game than Miami (OH) because it was going to shape the way that people talk about them forever,” Gary Parrish of CBS Sports said. The central reason behind this was none other than Bruce Pearl.

The former Auburn coach and the father of the current one had repeatedly criticized Miami (OH), saying they don’t deserve an NCAA bid. “If we’re selecting the 68 best teams, then Miami (Ohio) is going to have to win their tournament to qualify as a champion. Because as an at-large, they are not one of the best teams in the country.” He insisted Auburn was the more worthy team because of their tougher strength of schedule and other underlying metrics.

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Yet, Miami (OH) eventually got in but only as one of the last four teams. For context, every team that has had an undefeated season has been a No. 1 seed before Miami (OH). Facing SMU, their first Quad 1 opponent of the season, Miami finally proved they belong. They rained down threes on the Mustangs, beating them 89-79 on Wednesday night in the First Four for their first NCAA Tournament victory in 27 years.

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The crowd was absolutely electric and heavily leaning to the Redhawks. And the team delivered. They dished out 20 assists and shot a whopping 16 threes on 41 attempts (first four record) while committing just 4 turnovers. They had five guys scoring in double digits, with Eian Elmer leading the line with 23 points.

And as the celebrations began after the game, Miami (OH) coach Travis Steele fired off an aggressive message. “Oh, we more than belong. We can advance deep into this tournament. Our group is fully confident on that.” While it was not particularly directed at Bruce Pearl, he was the first person every fan probably thought of after this statement. “I like Bruce (Pearl). Bruce is a great guy,” Steele has previously said of Pearl. “But I’m not calling Bruce and asking him for his opinion on our team.”

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And Pearl took notice. He retweeted the TNT Sports post of Steele’s statement, thus accepting defeat. After the game he also appreciated Miami on air. “That was a coordinated effort,” he said. “That was beautiful offensive basketball. It was a team that has nine different guys that scored 20 points or more. They shared it, they shot it, they were efficient, and they represented all of mid-major basketball tonight.”

Pearl even suffered some punches at the halftime show when Miami was up 43-34. “I kind of want to stir the pot. I am curious how Auburn would have done against Miami of Ohio,” said Adam Lefkoe. Pearl just smiled at the comment and let it slide. There were multiple shots taken at the former Auburn coach as he was called out by the last player from the Miami Redhawks that made history.

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Wally Szczerbiak Sends Clear Message To Bruce Pearl After Miami (OH) Win

Like we discussed, Miami hasn’t been in the position they are for a long time. The last time they were, it was Wally Szczerbiak leading the team to a Sweet 16 in 1999. Cut to today, he will be calling several 2026 NCAA Tournament games but unfortunately not the Red Hawks. Regardless, he had a clear message for Bruce Pearl after Miami made history.

“Bruce, what do you got now?” Szczerbiak said. “You are so lucky I am not on that desk. Jalen Rose, set him straight! Let’s go RedHawks! Don’t count these boys out!” Szczerbiak watched the game from Portland where he will call the Round of 64 from. “I got you, Wally World!” Rose said. “Already been doing it. … I just showed them how to make it rain. And I put respect on your name: Miami University.” Pearl went on to congratulate Miami and Wally.

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“I just want to congratulate you and Miami of Ohio on your first Quad 1 win of the season,” Pearl responded. “Congratulations. We’re gonna go there, let’s go. What am I gonna back down?”

At least the question of whether Miami belongs here or not has now been put to bed. Now, the question is whether they can do something special and cement their legacy. Next, they will face Tennessee. If they manage to win that, the RedHawks will face the winner of Virginia and Wright State. While they are the underdogs, they have demonstrated the ability to rise above the expectations.